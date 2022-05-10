Tires are often a key factor in MotoGP races, but in the week of the French Grand Prix an issue regarding tire pressure during the Jerez race was raised by Mat Oxley. The Spanish GP was won by Pecco Bagnaia who, according to a table sent to the Motorsport Magazine journalist through an engineer from another team, would have raced with the front tire pressure lower than the minimum limit for all 25 laps of competition.

The minimum limit imposed is 1.9 bar for the front slick tires, while it is 1.7 for the rear ones. If you go below this threshold, you run into a technical irregularity. According to the table, Bagnaia would not have been the only rider to have raced with the lower pressure, along with him also Jorge Martin, Alex Rins and Andrea Dovizioso. “It is clear that some teams are cheating with the tires”, are the words of the engineer who released the table. “We are unhappy with this situation, it has been going on for a long time and it is not correct. The problem is that many respect the rules, but others don’t, so they get better performances, but they get away with the gentlemen’s agreement ”.

Ducati’s response was not long in coming and Gigi Dall’Igna explained his position and the problem of tire control: “Minimum pressure is mandatory, it is foreseen. But as always, when you make the rules you also have to think about how you do the checks. The sensors we use are different from other teams and this leads to the risk of not having correct control measures, because different sensors have different reading characteristics. Not because you necessarily want to cheat, but because you don’t control tire pressure in the same way. In addition, at this time also the method by which these rye are acquired is not armored. That is, it allows anyone to modify the signals by transmitting them to the control unit which must read these signals “.

Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team Photo by: Dorna

“Obviously Ducati has decided not to make any changes to these signals,” continues Dall’Igna. “Maybe someone has decided to change them by raising them to pretend to stay within the correct size, even if you are not really within that size. Furthermore, the data that are currently acquired does not take into account the error that the measurement system has, so what may seem like values ​​under the regulation may not be, because we must take into account the error that the various instruments have. But that widespread table does not take into account the correction that should be applied instead. So, the MSMA is studying and defined last Friday which sensors we will all have to use in 2023, at which point the reading of these sensors will also be armored there, so it will not be possible to make any changes or corrections. In addition to the rule, there will also be a system that will allow the control of this “.

Dall’Igna also enters specifically speaking of technical issues: “Furthermore, the question changes according to the bike, whether it is set up for a race in the slipstream or not. The pressure of the front tire is very dependent on this factor. If you start thinking you have to do a race in the slipstream, set the system in a certain way or vice versa. But if the opposite happens from what we had thought, it is evident that the pressures are lower. Then there is the risk of having high pressures and falling, because beyond a certain limit the grip of the tire drops and racing becomes dangerous ”.

“The band in which you have to stay is extremely narrow and there is a safety issue that we are slowly discussing together with the other manufacturers and Michelin to try to understand what to do when this system really goes into effect from next year. There is an agreement among all that this year the data are monitored in order to make a rule that is correctly implemented starting from 2023 “.

There is therefore no certain rule, so much so that there have been similar episodes in other races, as Dall’Igna reveals: “It has happened in other Grand Prix, we know this because we teams share those data. But I don’t want to put myself on the same level as those who spread that table by raising this fuss, so I won’t name names. Have any of these won a race? Yes, but I’m not talking about Ducati riders ”.

“Someone took the journalist,” says Dall’Igna. “The strange thing is that he did not properly verify why there were no sanctions, given that those data are shared among everyone and even Michelin controls them. The agreement between the manufacturers is to collect those data to create a rule that can be implemented in 2023. I have not raised this fuss, I have never argued against other drivers who have achieved excellent results, probably not being within the limits. As the system is made, even those who appear to be inside may not be, those values ​​could be fake “.