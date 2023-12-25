If there is a bike that every MotoGP rider would like at the moment, it is without a doubt the Ducati. The numbers would be enough to explain why, given that the Desmosedici GPs have won 17 of the 20 Grands Prix contested in 2023, conquering as many pole positions and monopolizing the premier class podium on no fewer than nine occasions.

But there is also a rather clear example of the statement with which this article begins: in order to get on a Red bike, the eight-time world champion Marc Marquez agreed to join Gresini Racing, one of the company's satellite teams of Borgo Panigale. But not only that, because he preferred an “old” GP23 to the official Honda, breaking the contract that tied him to the Japanese brand a year early, with which he had won six world titles before the last few disappointing years between injuries and poor competitiveness of the RC213V.

If you consider that the contracts of practically all the big names will expire at the end of 2024, there will be a queue to grab one of the two bikes available in the official team. Which we could also reduce to just one, given that it is almost natural to hypothesize that it won't take long to sign the renewal of Pecco Bagnaia, after the Piedmontese has become the man of reference for the brand with his two consecutive world titles .

The main natural candidate is Jorge Martin, who in 2023 competed with Pecco for the title until the last race and who has already clearly said that he is ready to look around if they don't choose him at the gates of Bologna. But Enea Bastianini will also want to try to demonstrate that he deserves another chance after a disappointing year due to injuries, which brought him just one victory in Malaysia. Without forgetting Marco Bezzecchi, third in the World Championship recently concluded with the Mooney VR46 GP22.

It will certainly not be easy for the Ducati top management to make a decision, also because in the years in which the contracts expire the situation usually comes together rather quickly. Paolo Ciabatti, outgoing in the role of sports director after taking on the role of General Director of the Off-Road department, had taken stock of the situation for us on the occasion of “Campioni in Festa”, the celebration of the triumphal 2023 staged at Unipol Arena of Bologna.

“Lately the rider market has moved quickly. In fact, often too soon. I would say that all the riders, or almost all, have contracts expiring at the end of 2024, including ours. Beyond our desire to continue with Pecco, even if we decided not to talk about it now, it will be a difficult decision. It's clear that we will definitely wait for the first 5-6 races before we have a picture,” said Ciabatti.

“We already have partially clear ideas now, but for example Enea had an exceptional season in 2022, while this year he was very unlucky. He got hurt immediately and then in Barcelona, ​​but he didn't confirm himself. I would say that, after 5-6 races, there will be clearer ideas who the riders of the official team will be. Although I think that, 99%, one of the two will be Bagnaia”, he added.

With the entry into Ducati orbit of a 90-year-old like Marc Marquez, when asked if the rider from Cervera could also be part of the list of candidates, Ciabatti said: “In my opinion there is no list. list is made based on what we see next year. There will be almost all the riders without contracts for 2025 except Binder and a few others. I think Ducati will make the best assessment based on what we see the riders in the top 5 do. 6 races next year, also keeping in mind, however, that the times of multi-million dollar contracts are over from our point of view.”

“So we believe that being the manufacturer that has the bike most desired by riders at the moment also allows us to make reasoning from an economic point of view that can be sustainable for today's MotoGP which is no longer that of the contracts made pre-COVID” , he concluded.