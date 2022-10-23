Seventh win of the season for Francesco Bagnaia at Sepang in Malaysia, a success that will allow him to settle for a 14th place in Valencia in two weeks to celebrate winning the 2022 world championship in the MotoGP class.

Second place for Enea Bastianini who thus leads to only two points from Aleix Espargarò, today just tenth, in the fight valid for the third place in the drivers’ standings. Third was a stoic Fabio Quartararo, who at least managed to postpone the Bagnaia party for two weeks.

Marco Bezzecchi, Alex Rins, Jack Miller, Marc Marquez, Brad Binder, Johann Zarco and Franco Morbidelli complete today’s top-10. Fallen between the big names Jorge Martin and Joan Mir.

MotoGP | Drivers classification 2022 after the Malaysian GP

Pos. Pilot Motorcycle Points 1 Francis Bagnaia Ducati 258 2 Fabio Quartararo Yamaha 235 3 Aleix Espargaró Aprilia 208 4 Aeneas Bastianini Ducati 206 5 Jack Miller Ducati 189 6 Brad Binder KTM 168 7 Johann Zarco Ducati 166 8 Alex Rins Suzuki 148 9 Miguel Oliveira KTM 138 10 Jorge Martin Ducati 136 11 Maverick Viñales Aprilia 122 12 Marc Marquez Honda 113 13 Luca Marini Ducati 111 14 Marco Bezzecchi Ducati 106 15 Joan Mir Suzuki 77 16 Pol Espargaró Honda 56 17 Alex Marquez Honda 50 18 Takaaki Nakagami Honda 46 19 Franco Morbidelli Yamaha 36 20 Fabio By Giannantonio Ducati 23 21 Andrew Dovizioso Yamaha 15 22 Darryn Binder Yamaha 12 23 Remy Gardner KTM 10 24 Raul Fernandez KTM 10 25 Cal Crutchlow Yamaha1 10 26 Stefan Bradl Honda 2 27 Lorenzo Savadori Aprilia See also Williams FW12C, the first with the Renault engine on sale | FormulaPassion.it