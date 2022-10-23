Seventh win of the season for Francesco Bagnaia at Sepang in Malaysia, a success that will allow him to settle for a 14th place in Valencia in two weeks to celebrate winning the 2022 world championship in the MotoGP class.
Second place for Enea Bastianini who thus leads to only two points from Aleix Espargarò, today just tenth, in the fight valid for the third place in the drivers’ standings. Third was a stoic Fabio Quartararo, who at least managed to postpone the Bagnaia party for two weeks.
Marco Bezzecchi, Alex Rins, Jack Miller, Marc Marquez, Brad Binder, Johann Zarco and Franco Morbidelli complete today’s top-10. Fallen between the big names Jorge Martin and Joan Mir.
MotoGP | Drivers classification 2022 after the Malaysian GP
|Pos.
|Pilot
|Motorcycle
|Points
|1
|Francis Bagnaia
|Ducati
|258
|2
|Fabio Quartararo
|Yamaha
|235
|3
|Aleix Espargaró
|Aprilia
|208
|4
|Aeneas Bastianini
|Ducati
|206
|5
|Jack Miller
|Ducati
|189
|6
|Brad Binder
|KTM
|168
|7
|Johann Zarco
|Ducati
|166
|8
|Alex Rins
|Suzuki
|148
|9
|Miguel Oliveira
|KTM
|138
|10
|Jorge Martin
|Ducati
|136
|11
|Maverick Viñales
|Aprilia
|122
|12
|Marc Marquez
|Honda
|113
|13
|Luca Marini
|Ducati
|111
|14
|Marco Bezzecchi
|Ducati
|106
|15
|Joan Mir
|Suzuki
|77
|16
|Pol Espargaró
|Honda
|56
|17
|Alex Marquez
|Honda
|50
|18
|Takaaki Nakagami
|Honda
|46
|19
|Franco Morbidelli
|Yamaha
|36
|20
|Fabio By Giannantonio
|Ducati
|23
|21
|Andrew Dovizioso
|Yamaha
|15
|22
|Darryn Binder
|Yamaha
|12
|23
|Remy Gardner
|KTM
|10
|24
|Raul Fernandez
|KTM
|10
|25
|Cal Crutchlow
|Yamaha1
|10
|26
|Stefan Bradl
|Honda
|2
|27
|Lorenzo Savadori
|Aprilia
