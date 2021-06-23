The founder of the Mobile Clinic, the Doctor Costa – or dottorcosta as he defined himself also in the documentary recently aired on Sky – is a real legend of motorcycling. Since the ’70s he has been preparing very valid rescue techniques for riders on the track, injured after accidents and for over three decades he has been a real guardian angel for the riders of the World Championship thanks to his structure present in every circuit. The 80-year-old doctor from Imola was not indifferent to the sporting resurrection of Marc Marquez, back to winning 581 days after the last success, on the Sachsenring track. With his well-known poetic vein, Doctor Costa wanted to address the Spanish champion through a post published on Facebook.

“Under the sky of Germany a human miracle. After more than 500 days, Marc Marquez has won a Grand Prix.

The wounds, the fractures, the infections, the sufferings have not been forgotten, but they have become a gift, a new awareness with which to interpret racing. In fact, in the last laps Marc did not physically drop, but on the contrary he gave up the healthy Oliveira, who came behind him.

Interviewed at the end of the race by incredulous reporters, Marquez said through tears that he had talked at length at Mugello with Mick Doohan about the 1992 Assen accident, where the strong Australian rider risked losing his life as well as a leg. And then he won 5 World Champion titles.

I believe he learned that wounds can truly become a gift.

And if you believe it, the Gods also send you a few drops of rain.

Welcome back Marc. Only the heroes carry the scars of their wounds with pride.

Now it’s time to get stronger than before. Remember Doohan’s story: giving meaning to pain and sadness was the real miracle.

I was there!

Yours, dottorcosta.“