Twentieth in the general classification, Andrea Dovizioso is going through one of his most critical seasons. The driver from Forlì is unable to complete the adaptation process to the M1, especially in a year where the Japanese manufacturer is not going through its best moment in terms of power and speed. The House of the three tuning forks uses the benefits that the grip of some tracks brings to them to fight for important points, such as the performances of Fabio Quartararo in Indonesia, Portugal and Spain. However, the lack of rear grip continues to be a concern of the Japanese manufacturer.

“In my opinion, there is no way to improve grip by only working with the set-up,” explained Andrea Dovizioso. “For this we need to make bigger interventions, but we have to decide them in advance”. The Iwata manufacturer had a day of testing in Jerez last Monday, and although the Italian rider confirmed that Yamaha has some things in mind to improve grip, the manufacturer did not have any important material to test in the tests.

Andrea Dovizioso, RNF MotoGP Racing Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

“We didn’t have any material to test in Jerez,” admitted the RNF team rider from Forlì after concluding the day of testing. “When you do these kinds of tests, in the end we are only talking about nuances and not overly significant changes, because Yamaha was not ready to present something great in these tests. It is clear that at this moment no one knows what to do and how, but we have to start ”.

For this reason, Andrea Dovizioso has assured that the team works according to the indications provided by Fabio Quartararo, reigning world champion and leader of the MotoGP standings. “In Yamaha they focus on satisfying Quartararo, as he is fighting for the title. For this reason, they are not putting their interest in something that Fabio does not consider as a priority ”, revealed Dovizioso. However, the Forlì recognized that he can understand the situation because of the Frenchman’s results.