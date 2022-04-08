In the last few days there has been a lot of talk about Aprilia’s first MotoGP victory. The success of Aleix Espargaro also gave rise to a doubt linked to Andrea Dovizioso. In fact, many have wondered how the rider from Forlì felt when he won the bike he “discarded” a few months ago, preferring to join the Yamaha satellite team, with which he is struggling more than expected to collect the desired results.

After taking a gap year from MotoGP at the end of his long experience with Ducati at the end of 2020, Dovizioso took part in a test program on the RS-GP, which it was thought could lead to his return to racing with the House of Noale. However, when the possibility of joining Yamaha opened up, Andrea didn’t think much about it and decided to say goodbye to Massimo Rivola and associates to join the Iwata manufacturer.

A choice that today could seem almost incomprehensible, even if the person concerned said he was convinced that today it would not be successful even on the RS-GP. On the eve of the Austin weekend, the Yamaha RNF rider explained that he had no regrets about the choice he made and that he was happy with what the people he had the opportunity to work with last year.

“There is no regret. But not because I would not want to stay with Aprilia. On the contrary, I am very happy with the result they have achieved, because in the short time I have been with them I have been able to see that there is a relaxed and productive atmosphere. , so I am very pleased. I also want to congratulate Aleix, because in the end he took the bike to the finish line, but I am very happy for Aprilia “, said Dovizioso.

“There are more examples that make you understand that it takes a set of things to make a result. Do we mean that Maverick (Vinales) is not strong? We would say a curse. Now he is going slower than Aleix, but he is a top rider. This happens because Aleix has been on this bike for many years and has followed its entire evolution since they weren’t competitive “, he added.

Andrea Dovizioso, RNF MotoGP Team Photo by: MotoGP See also Nandez quarantined in Cagliari. But there is an arrest warrant on him in Uruguay

Then he went on to explain why he believes that little would have changed if he had been on the Aprilia this year, underlining that in the end this year he is struggling on the bike with which Fabio Quartararo became world champion last year.

“It also depends a lot on the characteristics of the bike. When I was in Ducati, I was the first of the Ducatis, the one who was able to exploit the bike, because its characteristics matched well with those of my riding style. It’s a question of style. driving and how you feel with the bike, which then allows you to make better use of the bike you have under your ass “.

“It’s not that if Aprilia is winning, I would have won with Aprilia. If we do this reasoning, I’m racing with a world champion bike. If you want to make bar speeches, we can do it. But if we look at the details, we can do it. they are always explanations of why certain things happen “.

Read also:

Finally, he reiterated once again that he had no regrets for the choice he made a few months ago, because he always prefers to be honest with himself and probably would not have raced with Aprilia in any case, even if he had not shown up there. opportunity with Yamaha.

“I repeat, I’m just happy that Aprilia did this wonderful weekend last week, because they did well and they deserve it. My speech with Aprilia was another: there was the possibility that I would stay with them, but I probably would have done the tester and I would not have raced. But by my decision, so that’s okay. I don’t see this result as a disappointment, because I’m not a rider who talks to himself, so I can’t say that if I had been in Aprilia, I would have won , because things don’t work like that “.