Andrea Dovizioso was the second Yamaha rider to finish in the Grand Prix of the Americas in the MotoGP class in Austin, Texas. The Petronas team rider, in the second race since his competitive return after returning to Misano two weeks ago, finished in thirteenth position, earning three points ahead of Valentino Rossi, fifteenth, who has an updated Yamaha M1 unlike the former rider. Ducati, which practically has to settle for a Yamaha in 2019.

The rider from Forlì regretted that he could have achieved a more prestigious result if only he had not almost turned off the engine at the moment of departure: “I am very disappointed with the start because I almost turned off the engine – explained Dovizioso – I don’t know if I made a mistake but I lost a lot of positions so we will have to look at what happened. This made things not very easy, especially as it is very difficult for us to overtake, but in the end my pace was pretty good and quite steady. I am disappointed because I did not reach the maximum, with a good start I think I could have been in the top 10, but the improvement from Misano is enormous and we are continuing to work hard and improve my familiarity with the bike. We are in a strange situation where I can be happy even when we don’t get a good result because I’m learning, so all in all the balance remains positive “.