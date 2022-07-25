Many offers have arrived, but Andrea after the announced farewell to MotoGP does not accept a role in the Stewards Panel, he prefers to launch his own Academy, in the style of Valentino, but for his other great passion: the dirt road

Massimo Falcioni

As is known, in 2023 Andrea Dovizioso will no longer be at the start in MotoGP, which means the farewell to the racing of the ace from Forlì at the end of this 2022 season, very stingy in results due to lack of feeling with his Yamaha. Dovi, 36 years old in great shape and always with his feet firmly planted on the ground, will not have the problem of how to spend the days. Because he will have his work cut out in the project of his own motocross Academy (Valentino Rossi docet …) at Faenza, the specialty he has always loved and cultivated since he was a kid up, up to the years in the World Championship, not only to train and maybe wear helmet and suit, but also to do some national level competitions.

SBK never taken into consideration – There are, however, those who have come forward to make Dovizioso land in WSBK, but without success: “Superbike has never been an option” Dovi cut short. “I like motocross, an exciting sector where I could give life to a project I have in mind: I have nothing to prove and at this point I prefer to have fun”. Loud and clear: his future will be in motocross. For Andrea, however, there are proposals, particularly in the world of MotoGP, to make the most of the human and professional qualities of a quality character, who has been at the forefront of world racing for over twenty years, with a world title in his pocket ( 125 in 2004) and five “silvers” thanks to the second world championship positions won in the 250 (2006 and 2007) and in the MotoGP (2017, 2018, 2019) where he competed for the title from Marc Marquez.

The authority of a director – In the upper floors of the MotoGP, the proposal of a role for Dovi in ​​race direction is also aired: that is, a leading role in the FIM Steward Panel, since 2019 under the (discussed) direction of another important ex, Freddie Spencer. “I am honored that you think of me for important roles in the world championship, but at the moment I am not ready to accept them. At this stage, I don’t see anything that particularly interests me. But life has taught me that there is no point in closing the doors right away. We will see in the future ”. Ok. See also Sampdoria, Ekdal and Damsgaard called up for the match against Salernitana

Farewell for granted – However, Dovizioso’s decision to bid farewell to racing (MotoGP) is still being discussed. A foregone decision, that of Dovi, given the results in the first eleven rounds of 2022, never in the top ten, 10 points overall in the overall standings. Translated, it means 22nd in the championship, that is last, in the same bad waters as Morbidelli’s other Yamaha (official), nineteenth, when Quartararo with the M1 leads the standings with 172 points after three wins and three second places. “When you struggle to be competitive you don’t have fun and there is no reason to stay”. This was Dovizioso’s motivation to announce his farewell. Yes, correct analysis, it can be said for granted. The story of Dovizioso, who has been on the track in the World Championship for four decades, ends here, therefore, at the age of 36. However, Dovi should be said “Thank you!” for what he has given to motorcycling in a quality career, always at the top for over twenty years: 341 world championship races, 1 world title in 125 in 2004, 24 races won, 103 podiums, 20 pole positions, 22 fastest laps, plus the Italian title (at 14!) and the European title in the 125. Dovizioso has crossed blades with many champions but will always be remembered as a rider capable of fighting on par with Marc Marquez at the top, finishing second in his golden triennium 2017-18-19 with 12 races won and seven second places after being 250cc vice world champion on Honda in 2006 and 2007. See also The clubs in Europe that are best reinforcing themselves in the 2022/23 transfer market

Many will miss it – With the “ifs” and “buts” we do not make history but for the driver from Forlimpopoli the question arises: it would not have been better not to compete in these last two seasons given the results that do not cloud a career, if not a legend , in any case of great quality and respectable, but which can leave a bad taste in the mouth? There has never been and never will be a vademecum to follow on the subject of the withdrawal of champions in sport. In motorcycling there are those who attacked their helmet at the right time, at the peak of their career (Ubbiali and Agostini) and those who did it downhill, after reaching the top (Rossi). Mike Hailwood used to say that it was necessary to close with racing: “When you hear a little voice inside that says“ That’s enough now! ”. Then fate does and undoes as it wants. And those who stick to the classic phrase, as Dovi did: “I quit because I don’t enjoy it anymore”, do so because, failing the results, there is no longer the motivation to insist on finding the way to the lost victory. Also taking note of not being competitive anymore and of not being able to express oneself on the track at certain levels is an act of intelligence and maturity. Dovi will be missed on the track and in the environment of a constantly evolving MotoGP (not only technical but also in image and communication) due to his characteristics as a “technical rider” who believes more in evolution than in revolution of the vehicle, in the racing tactics based on the same time every lap rather than on the crazy lap, of a driver engaged in the box and in the paddock to dampen the tones and the weeds rather than stir up controversy, in person with his feet on the ground, without frills , with a half smile, always available and respectful towards everyone, who does not forget who helped him from the beginning, starting with his parents. It is not a small thing in times of show-business motorcycling, where it is a moment to pass from the role of champion-star to that of “mister nobody”, a rider to retire. See also Rome, the PSG has offered Wijnaldum

always as a gentleman – Dovizioso must be acknowledged for having held firm, relaunching himself great, when before 2017 he was given by the most “finished”, capable instead of keeping up with the strongest Marquez ever. It wasn’t for everyone to be in that small, very small club! “But Dovi didn’t win!”. It is said. He only wins one. And fighting with a Marquez at the top, sometimes ending up in front of him, already has a value that goes beyond the written palmares. Credit and credit must be given to Dovizioso for having had the ability to hold out, continue to fight with Marquez (and the others) for three seasons in a row, even without ever conquering the most coveted crown, the MotoGP world championship. It is not necessary here to recall how many times Dovi has suffered Marquez’s harpoons but, on the contrary, how many times Marc has suffered the same harpoons. In those battles of those three show-seasons, perhaps another rider instead of Dovizioso would have sparked endless controversies, perhaps blaming the missed victories for the limits of his vehicle. The Dovi no, behaving “like a gentleman” on and off the track, perhaps looking inside himself for the reason for the lack of the final sharp. It is a fact, however, that Dovizioso, despite never having managed to be number one in the premier class, has always fought for that goal, never letting his guard down, never complaining, taking on his responsibilities. When he became aware that he was no longer able to play a leading role, he made the decision to say enough with MotoGP. It is to be hoped, in this MotoGP that is increasingly in search of image-riders, of show-riders, that we will soon find “another Dovi”.