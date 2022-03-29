The return to MotoGP for Andrea Dovizioso was anything but simple. After a year (almost) of absence, he is back as a rider for the RNF Yamaha team, but the return to Iwata has started uphill and the road is full of obstacles and difficulties. The first two races of the season were the confirmation, but the Argentine Grand Prix will be the reason for great “restarts”.

Right from Termas de Rio Hondo, the Forlì is ready to give a change to his season, which up to now has been stingy with satisfactions. MotoGP hasn’t raced on the Argentine track for two years now, so it will be a kind of unknown, but Dovizioso has good memories. Precisely in the last edition held, he had climbed on the third step of the podium when he wore the Ducati colors.

Now, however, the situation is very different and for Dovi 2022 represents a new adventure, riding the M1 which however seems to be congenial to the track. In fact, in 2019 Valentino Rossi was on the podium with Yamaha. On paper, therefore, it seems that the Iwata manufacturer has all the credentials to fight for the top positions and this also bodes well for the RNF box, which aims to restart from Termas to make a change of course for a season that has definitely started. subdued.

“After the bad result in Indonesia, I want to get back on track and do better”, says Andrea Dovizioso before the Argentine weekend. “In Mandalika we had the ability to do good things, but we didn’t have the opportunity to prove it. The Termas de Rio Hondo Circuit is quite special, we haven’t been there for two years. So I’m curious to see what the conditions will be like when we arrive. Anyway, we get there with optimism, I think it could be a good track for Yamaha ”.

Darryn Binder, RNF MotoGP Racing Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Darryn Binder also comes to Termas de Rio Hondo with optimism. The South African, making his MotoGP debut this year, will tackle the corners of the Argentine track for the first time on his premier class bike. However, he arrives with enthusiasm and high motivation, given the result of the Indonesian Grand Prix and the desire to do well in his first year in MotoGP.

“I am thrilled to go to Argentina,” he says. “We haven’t been to Termas de Rio Hondo in a couple of years. I have fond memories of the last time we were there. So I’m really looking forward, especially after finishing 10th in Indonesia, which has given me so much happiness and motivation. I am ready to arrive, start from scratch and try to improve and go faster. I’m happy to play another race! ”.