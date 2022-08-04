The terminus was now really close, but Andrea Dovizioso chose to go down even earlier. The Forlì had already decided to end his MotoGP career at the end of the 2022 season, but the summer break served him to understand that it was time to hurry up and today at Silverstone he announced that he is preparing to compete in his last three races in the premier class, with the grand finale just a few kilometers from home, in Misano.

Inevitably, the man from Forlì became the man of the day in the paddock and he too closed the ball, with a special conference in which he was able to explain the reasons that led him to say enough. After last year’s break, following the break with Ducati at the end of 2020, the return to the Yamaha was not as he would have hoped, so the thoughts on retirement started to get the better of the desire to move forward, precisely because in 15 years in the top class he had never faced such marked difficulties.

“Being a rational and self-critical person, I always have to have an important motivation to do something. Unfortunately, having not been able to adapt well enough to the bike to be competitive, that aspect came a little less. I would have also liked to work on certain aspects. structural of the bike, but during the season there was no possibility to do so “, explained the three-time vice-world champion.

“There is a good relationship with Yamaha: I opened up on this and held meetings to try to understand what the intentions were and what we wanted to work on to improve. In MotoGP, it takes time to change certain big things, so not even on this aspect I was able to do certain things for which I could have the right experience. Consequently, continuing not to be competitive, the mind makes certain arguments, which at a certain point led me to this decision “.

“Since we have this very good relationship with Yamaha, I felt like talking to them and I want to thank them because they gave me great support and understood me. Once I decided, I started to think that Misano was the right race, my last at home. to end with a party with my friends and all the fans. “

Andrea Dovizioso, RNF MotoGP Racing Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

A decision that, at least according to what Andrea implies, was less painful than one might think: “You know me, I’m not instinctive, so I don’t wake up one morning and make such an important decision. It’s a metabolized decision. it wasn’t a big change in thinking, because my head was already in that direction. Let’s say that when I made the final decision I was already set up. It’s not an aggressive retreat, because there was already a taste last year. It’s gradual, soft, and painless in quotes. “

After seeing so many rivals retire like Casey Stoner, Jorge Lorenzo, Dani Pedrosa and Valentino Rossi, now he too has crossed over to the other side of the fence: “I never thought too much about others, because it’s a very personal thing. . As long as you are not in a situation, certain details cannot be imagined. With age that advances then a little bit changes. Often we see that some pilots when they stop calm down a lot, they manage to have relationships that were previously unimaginable. . We get a little blunt, not all of them, but it happens “.

At this point he was asked if the situation he found in Yamaha was similar to the one he had to deal with upon arrival at Ducati, with a difficult bike to ride and which in the past he had won with only one rider. Dovizioso, however, explained that, even if only Fabio Quartararo manages to be competitive in Yamaha at the moment, they are two very different realities.

“We are talking about a very different MotoGP, almost a different era. When I joined Ducati, the teams were structured differently and there has been a huge change from then to now. The Ducati I found in 2013. it didn’t have a good foundation and it had a lot of limitations. “

“Now we can’t talk about this, because Yamaha is the world champion bike and is first in the championship with a margin. However, it remains a very special bike, unlike in the past, because for many years the M1 was one of the bikes. easier to get to a certain level. It always remains very balanced and linear, but to make certain performances today you have to drive it in a very particular way, very extreme. And Fabio does it, managing to minimize his weaknesses and highlighting the strong ones . However, it is a completely different situation from the one I had found in Ducati. “

Andrea Dovizioso, RNF MotoGP Racing Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

On the difficulties he encountered riding the M1, he then added: “The first problem was the ergonomics. Having the small levers, it was quite complicated to be able to move on the bike due to the width of the frame. Let’s talk about a small difference compared to the bike. to the ones I had ridden previously, but when you are at the limit it becomes great. When then I did the race, I understood the issue of the anomalous grip at the rear, but being only the first exit I gave it relative importance, because I thought to be more the problem. But then this became the basis and it was one of the biggest difficulties I found in going fast “.

Finally, he thanked him for the many nice comments that his colleagues made towards him today: “If this is really what they think, I am very pleased. Being considered a good driver by an opponent is very important, because they always see you. with a different eye. If some nice words have been spent, I’m really happy, but I haven’t had the chance to hear them yet. “