Marquez-Honda at a crossroads

In Honda they are not afraid of losing Marc Marquez, but if it is true that contracts are planned well in advance, the deadlines for a renewal are very tight. The agreement with the Spanish champion, increasingly dissatisfied with the performance of his bike, expires in 2024 and certainly this moment is not the ideal time to get to the negotiating table. A strength that Honda can count on is the current structure of the MotoGP World Championship, which sees a third of the branded bikes Ducati, a house that has already made it known that it doesn’t want Marquez. Also for Andrew Doviziosothe #93 must try to probe the few alternative hypotheses to the Desmosedici.

Dovizioso’s words

“It’s difficult to have Marquez fighting for the title with Honda, and the same goes for Fabio Quartararo with Yamaha right now. Marc doesn’t have the bike to aspire to the championshipor. In my opinion, now, the Japanese bikes are not as fast as they used to be, for a few reasons. They work differently, they have to change many things within their structure to be at the level of the competition. It takes years and years to do this. It’s impossible for Marquez to go to Ducatibecause they don’t need Marc now, and I think the only way (to win the title, nda) either go to another team“.

Marquez, what future?

The road taken by Ducati actually seems too impervious to be followed. In Borgo Panigale they would be fools to join Marquez, considering how well the combination with “Pecco” is doing Bagnaia: also the “second line” presence of Marco Bezzecchi and Luke Marines – together with the world champion members of the Valentino Academy Reds – certainly does not help the signing of the Spaniard.

Again due to the friction with the Doctor, Yamaha’s ambassador, it is almost impossible to see Marquez in Iwata. Two alternative ways remain open to Honda: KTM And Aprilia. If no sign of interest in the eight-time world champion has arrived from Noale, the Austrians have taken the first steps through boss Pit Beirer, who denied being uninterested in Marquez: a denial that smacks of negotiation for 2025, when the contracts of the Spaniard with Honda and all the riders of the Mattighofen company will have already expired.