The light is still very dim, but slowly begins to be seen at the end of the tunnel. Friday in Austin was the first positive sign of 2022 for Andrea Dovizioso. If it is true that the Yamaha RNF rider only finished with the 16th time trial of the day, it is equally true that he probably only missed the time attack, because as long as everyone worked on the race pace he was able to stay on for quite a long time. in the top 10. Not surprisingly, the man from Forlì showed up smiling at the usual interviews.

“It is nice to perceive improvements, even if it is logical that it is never enough. We should try to get into the top 10 more easily. But when you can improve the feeling with the set-up and do it by understanding why, it’s a good thing. The 2’03 “9 I did in the afternoon with the average is not bad, because in those conditions I was also close to Quartararo, and because we improved the feeling under braking also thanks to some indications from Argentina”, said Dovizioso.

“We are not in the top 10 yet, but in the way I rode today I was really close. We have to start from this and it was a good feeling, even if unfortunately I was not able to be smooth in the last exit with the soft tire. , so I only improved by two tenths, “he added.

Andrea Dovizioso, RNF MotoGP Racing Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

To understand if it can be a real turning point, we will probably have to wait a few more races, but in the meantime Andrea will try to take advantage of the good feeling he found in Texas, even if it won’t be easy.

“We will have to see other tracks, especially when we return to Europe, but I want to do well here. We started well, but I want to keep improving, because the times we have set are good, but not enough. We need to try to improve, because that’s what it is. that all the others will do, especially in FP3, because tomorrow morning it will be cooler “.

Read also:

Finally, when asked about the work that has been done to clear the holes in the Circuit of the Americas, he expressed a positive opinion.

“The situation has improved a lot. We know very well that holes on this track cannot be removed unless work is done on the bottom. Resurfacing is the best they can do at the moment, even if the holes remain, because there is a terrain that remains problematic. This is the cheapest way to race, but it is much better than last year, because in October it was almost impossible to run. “