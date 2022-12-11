Bad mishap for Andrea Dovizioso, who fell badly during motocross training on the ‘Guido Catini’ track in Fermo.

The rider from Forlì sustained a compound fracture in his right wrist and had to immediately run to the local Murri Hospital to fix his arm, which was visibly in bad shape as documented – as it is generally used today – through the photos posted on social media.

Despite his retirement from MotoGP, his passion for two wheels remains, especially for raids on dirt roads, and here is ‘Dovi’ who doesn’t miss the opportunity to have fun on a cold December weekend.

But this time the unexpected is around the corner and the ruinous fall caused him the painful injury, as can be seen from the image captured still with the overalls on which sees him holding the limb.

Andrea Dovizioso’s injury Photo by: Andrea Dovizioso

“There’s this new trend that cross riders follow: showing their fractures. And I, who feel like a bit of a cross rider, couldn’t help but be ‘in trend’… and I decided to play the card of the fracture of the wrist (decomposed, of course)”, wrote Dovizioso on his social pages.

The subsequent transfer to the hospital for the intervention of the doctors and the assistance of his trusted physiotherapist, Fabrizio Borra, put things right, so to speak, with the Romagna rider who was able to return home with a cast.

A Christmas of rest for him, therefore, who however immediately said to count down to be able to return to action within a month.

“A couple of hours of fear, but it’s part of the game! The important thing is that I’m fine and I haven’t suffered any permanent damage. Yesterday I was lucky enough to have people nearby and to meet, now it’s time to thank “.

“The first heartfelt thanks goes to the head physician of the UOC, Prof. Federico Lamponi, and to all the staff of the Murri Hospital in Fermo. You have been timely, kind and open in consulting and coordinating your final decision with whom, my bones, knows well”.

“Heartfelt thanks also to the riders who were on the track and to the staff of the Crossodromo Catini in Ponzano di Fermo, who rescued and helped me after the fall”.

“And then a special thank you to two people who are always close to me. One is you, Fabrizio Borra who, by now accustomed to managing my operations, managed, even remotely, to act as my guardian angel. In the next few weeks I he knows I will be attending the Physiology Center often.”

“And then there’s you, Yuri. Friend and unfailing presence who, once again, was an invaluable support. Heartfelt thanks to everyone. Now I’m taking a little break! See you on the track, in a month’s time, for return to the 2023 goals”.