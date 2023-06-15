Honda’s current difficulties have given rise to the idea of ​​a departure by Marc Marquez, who is under contract with the manufacturer until the end of the 2024 season. Jorge Lorenzo launched the first speculations, imagining a move by his former teammate to the Ducati, albeit through one of its satellite teams.

Ahead of the Italian Grand Prix, Márquez confided that the only marque he has raced for in MotoGP remains his “plan A”… but that his priority will be to find a high-performance bike for his next contract. After Ducati’s poker at Mugello, it’s easy enough to identify the fastest bike in MotoGP at the moment, but the Italian clan has wanted to calm expectations in recent weeks.

The CEO of Ducati, Claudio Domenicali, believes that the signing of Marc Marquez “is not the right thing”, while Gigi Dall’Igna, head of the racing department, believes it is difficult to imagine the Spaniard separating from Honda. Dall’Igna also said he was “very happy” with the current riders on his bikes, who are leading the championship.

Andrea Dovizioso believes that the manufacturer with whom Marc Marquez confronted himself at the end of the 2010s simply has no place for him, and he doesn’t believe in his possible arrival at Borgo Panigale.

Andrea Dovizioso Photo by: MotoGP

“It’s impossible because Ducati doesn’t need Marc right now,” the Italian, who has just been introduced as a MotoGP Legend, told the championship’s official website, suggesting instead that his former rival should look at the competition: “I think that the only solution is to merge with another brand”.

Dovizioso’s advice is based on the fact that he doesn’t believe Honda and Yamaha will be able to overcome their current difficulties in the short term. Having left Ducati at the end of 2020 and then spent a year on the M1, from the summer of 2021 to the summer of 2022, he has noticed the current lag of the Japanese manufacturers compared to that of Borgo Panigale, which he believes is too structural to be filled in a short time.

“At the moment, it’s difficult to see Marc fighting for the championship with the Honda, like Fabio (Quartararo) with the Yamaha. Marc doesn’t have the bike to do it. In my opinion, at the moment the Japanese bikes aren’t as good as they used to be, for different reasons. They work differently and have to change many things within their structures to really reach the level of European manufacturers. It will take several years to correct this aspect.”