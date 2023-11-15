The top class of the MotoGP world championship is experiencing a particular phase: if the championship fight has a defined balance in the Bagnaia-Martin clash, there is a lot of alternation in the stage triumphs. In fact, the encore in two consecutive GPs, on Sunday, has been missing for over a year, when Bagnaia achieved a poker of consecutive successes

Federico Mariani

And the MotoGP of alternating on the top step of the podium. Of course, in 2023 the track underlined the existence of net values ​​on the field: three Ducati before all, Francesco Bagnaia And Jorge Martin the first actors, followed by the excellent Marco Bezzecchi. Without forgetting the glory Sundays experienced by Alex Rins, Aleix Espargaro, Johann Zarco and, lastly, Enea Bastianini. But none of these managed to win two GPs in a row, without considering the Sprint Races. The data is surprising and starts from the end of 2022, when the uncertainty of the long race has paradoxically become quite usual.

without continuity — I am currently 24 the stages without a double. The series began from Aragon GP 2022conquered by Bastianini, followed by the feat of Jack Miller in Japan, to the last victory in Ducati. Then the seal of Miguel Oliveiracapable of imposing itself on the wet track Thailand. So Rins' two victories between Australia And Valenciathe latest of Suzuki before retiring in MotoGP, but interspersed with Bagnaia's flash in Malaysia. And here is 2023, which sees Francesco himself at the top of the ranking of multiple winners with six centers (Portugal, Spain, Italy, Holland, Austria and Indonesia), followed by four seals of Martin (Germany, San Marino, Japan and Thailand). Bezzecchi made three spells, in Argentina, France and India, while Espargaro took the Aprilia team to the top on two occasions, in Great Britain and Catalonia. Honda scores only with Rins in Texas.

Bagania regret — The last rider capable of winning at least two consecutive races in MotoGP is Bagnaia himself. The Italian from the Ducati factory team had led in four rounds in a row in 2022, from the Dutch GP to the Misano one on 4 September. Francesco was also the one who most closely caressed the double in 2023: after the Italian GP he achieved a second place in the sprint against Martin at Sachsenring e overtaking Espargaro on the last lap of Silverstone denied Bagnaia an encore of his triumph in the Netherlands. Without forgetting the second place behind Zarco in Australia. For Pecco and the others, Qatar (here the TV times from Losail) and Valencia will represent the last calls to dispel the taboo and return to achieving a back to back.