“MotoGP is showing how things shouldn’t be done. I follow it, but I don’t understand many things. For example: how can a driver complain on Saturday and then be happy on Sunday?“he recently explained Toto Wolffteam principal and co-owner of the Mercedes F1 team at the notebooks of Tyrolean Tageszeitung. Ready the reply of Carlos Ezpeleta – chief sporting officer of Dorna (organization company of the World Championship), as well as son of Carmelo, true deus ex machina of the MotoGP -: “They have done a great job of gaining new fans. But I don’t know how long they can go on making progress, given that a driver can win races by a minute ahead… But then if you don’t understand our format, remember that in F1 on Sprint weekends you qualify on Friday for Sunday and Saturday for Saturday. Tell me it’s easier to understand than the MotoGP.”

In short, there doesn’t seem to be much unity of purpose between Formula 1 and MotoGP. On the other hand, one is experiencing a real golden age, while the other has been pushed to radical choices after the decline in public and interest in which it had plunged in the post-Valentino Rossi era and after being economically scourged by the pandemic. They weren’t accidental resounding and sudden farewells from Suzuki and a giant like the Malaysian sponsor Petronas, which have undermined the balance of the MotoGP. And many trace the crisis into which the Japanese Honda and Yamaha plunged right back to the time lost in the period of Covid-19. A dead-end tunnel that made the word ‘retirement’ for Honda HRC whispered in the paddock, something unthinkable until a few seasons ago.

Ducati, there are too many but they saved the MotoGP

Basically, Ducati kept things together, providing four teams and thus fielding 8 bikes on the starting grid out of a total of 22, compared to 4 KTMs, 4 Hondas, 4 Aprilias and only 2 Yamahas. A tactical choice that has started to pay off on the track, given that the bikes from Borgo Panigale are dominating the world championship in this first part of 2023 and have scored 7 wins out of 8 GPs disputed, with the Sachsenring race featuring 8 Ducatis in the first 9 places upon arrival.

It is not easy to change the balance of power. The Desmosedici is the better bike and blocks guaranteeing more tests to allow Yamaha and Honda to get back on top. And he immediately rejected KTM’s interest in the Gresini team, playing on competitiveness and economic potential. Something should change for 2025, with Valentino Rossi’s Mooney VR46 presumably leaving Ducati and possibly moving to Yamaha. All while Dorna rejected KTM’s offer to put a third team on track as early as 2024, as Hervé Poncharal (IRTA president) told Motorsport-Total: “The organizers don’t want to further undermine the balance of the grid. For new entrants, only manufacturers, such as BMW or Kawasaki, would be taken into consideration. Or maybe Suzuki, if he wants to come back”.

How much money revolves around the MotoGP

On the one hand the sporting aspect and on the other the political one. On the other hand, five-year agreements and solid foundations are needed to gain entry into the MotoGP. The money that is enriching Formula 1 is certainly not around. The Swiss of Speedweek they told how until 2021 Dorna (the equivalent of FOM in F1) subsidized the customer team with just 6.5 million euros a year, a figure raised to 7 million after the extension of the calendar. The transfer of money to the teams is in equal parts and not based on results, e builders receive 0.5 million euros annually. THEn total Dorna funds the three classes, MotoGP, Moto2 and Moto3, with around 70 million euros overall. A crumb compared to the 1.1 billion dollars that F1 divides – not equally – among its ten teams. According to the site Rtrsport, the cost of a sponsorship for a MotoGP team can range from 15,000 euros to 15 million in the case of a title sponsor. Minimal figures in comparison with the four wheels: Oracle and Red Bull F1 have closed an agreement for the incredible sum of 300 million dollars in total (from 2022 to 2026).

‘MotoGP Unlimited’, what a flop

MotoGP has tried to follow Formula 1, for example trying to follow the ‘Drive to Survive’ series with its ‘MotoGP Unlimited’, also landed on Netflixbut which has found a rather lukewarm response from the public. The project rose and fell in the space of a season, in 2022. The grandstands were emptying, the audience was declining, Valentino Rossi – the leader of a generation – hung up his helmet. MotoGP has made a courageous choice, that of rethinking itself to relaunch itself. The most disruptive change was to introduce the Sprints, effectively doubling the scheduled races. A unilateral decision, communicated earlier in the press conference than to the riders and which aroused more than one discontent in the paddock. The experiment seems to have succeeded – in terms of entertainment – ​​as explained by a recent note released by MotoGP: after the first five weekends the ratings rose by 27% in the three days and by 51% on Saturday alone (when running the fast race), an increase of 1/5 in all key markets. Data that was then reflected in the grandstands of the racetracks, which filled up again.

The new format and rider injuries

However, there is an obvious reverse of the medal. With such a compressed race format, where the riders go onto the track pushing from the very first session (here too there was a Ducati veto in making P1 not decisive for the rest of the weekend), the number of injuries has increased exponentially. With tragedies narrowly avoided. The stress is greater and the idea of ​​a calendar where there are 3 consecutive race hat-tricks, against long periods of inactivity (May 14-June 10 and June 25-August 5), seems to be really not well thought out.

The data speak for themselves. In the 8 GPs staged so far, there have been 16 crashes in Q2, 25 in the Sprint and 40 in the Sunday race. If in 2022 in the total of 20 GPs there was an average of 16.7 falls per event, this figure has now risen to 20.75.

The injury report is dramatic, and involves 11 riders out of the 22 starters, who then rise to 14 with ‘routine’ interventions:

Pol Espargarò suffered a pulmonary contusion and eight fractures (including the jaw and vertebrae) in the crash of the P2 at Portimao:

Enea Bastianini fractured his right scapula in the Portimao Sprint.

Marc Marquez broke his hand in the Portimao GP and broke his thumb in the Warm Up at Sachsenring, fractured a rib and bruised his ankle.

Miguel Oliveira injured a tendon in his leg in the Portimao GP and dislocated his shoulder and fractured his arm in the Jerez GP.

Jorge Martin in the Portimao GP had a fracture in his right foot.

Joan Mir suffered a head injury in the Sprint at Termas de Rio Hondo and a finger and hand injury in the P2 at Mugello.

Alex Marquez suffered a strain and a hamstring injury in the Austin GP.

Francesco Bagnaia in the Le Mans GP suffered a small fracture in his ankle.

Luca Marini broke his wrist in the Le Mans GP.

Alex Rins broke his tibia and fibula in the Mugello Sprint.

Fabio Quartararo suffered bruises to his elbow and hand in the Assen GP.

The operations suffered by Aleix Espargarò (forearm fibrosis), Raul Fernandez (arm compartment syndrome), Jorge Martin (leg compartment syndrome), Fabio Di Giannantonio (arm compartment syndrome) must also be added to the list.

The Americanization of MotoGP

MotoGP is taking risks to try to get back on track, economically and in terms of interest, even exposing its main players to greater dangersi.e. the pilots. The American Dan Rossomondo, who arrived directly from the NBA and landed at Dorna as Chief Commercial Officer thinks of stars and stripes: “It will be important to plan a strategy to improve the popularity of MotoGP in the United States, because it is a key market. We are already starting to define our plans to get to a second race in the USA to be included in the calendar. At the same time we need to involve the new generations. It’s important to convince the public that this is the best sport, the greatest show, you need to communicate that. The key aspect is that the Sunday race lasts 45 minutes, while the Saturday sprint race lasts 24 minutes. We have a perfect package for the next generation of sports enthusiasts.” If the Sunday morning parade with the riders transported on an open pickup truck – an initiative that halved the Warm Up – so far seems to have been received coldly by fans, the MotoGP continues with its innovations and it was precisely for these that it signed an agreement with NSN, to promote events and entertainment for fans on race weekends. We will start with the end-of-season party, with a new “more youthful” ceremony that will replace the traditional FIM Awards Gala, which will see the participation of the public and musical guests.

Performance is the common thread, but leave the sporting aspect behind – the world championship is essentially a single-make Ducati – and above all the one linked to the safety of the pilots, could be a potentially lethal boomerang.