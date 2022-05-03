The bomb exploded yesterday in the Jerez paddock, at the end of the collective test day, when, as anticipated by Motorsport.com, Suzuki communicated to its team members its intention to close the MotoGP program at the end of the 2022 season, not left Dorna indifferent.

Even if at the moment the House of Hamamatsu has not yet formalized the decision to leave the premier class (even if the press release with the reasons was expected today), the promoter of the World Championship got his hands on, reminding the Japanese brand that it was already committed to remain in the league at least until the end of the 2026 season, signing a five-year contract last year.

For this reason, around lunchtime today, he released a statement explaining that Suzuki cannot take this decision unilaterally. Furthermore, he added that only after an agreement has been reached, will we begin to evaluate whether to confirm the number of drivers on the grid or make changes, even if there would already be the declared interest of other teams and constructors ready to commit to the premier class. . Below, here is the text of the press release:

“Following the recent rumors of Suzuki’s exit from MotoGP at the end of 2022, Dorna Sports has officially contacted the manufacturer to remind them that the conditions of their contract to race in MotoGP do not allow them to take this decision unilaterally,” explains the note. .

“However, should Suzudi exit following an agreement between both parties, Dorna will decide the ideal number of riders and team that will race in the MotoGP class in 2023”.

“Dorna continues to receive great interest from independent manufacturers and teams who want to join the MotoGP grid, as the sport continues to be a global example of close competition, innovation and fun, reaching hundreds of millions of fans around the world. world”.

“The interest of these parties has also been confirmed in the last 24 hours,” he concludes.