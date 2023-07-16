Never before has anyone won so many premier class titles with Honda, five in a row between 1994 and 1998, as Mick Doohan. Until the arrival of Marc Marquez, who won six between 2013 and 2019, a streak abruptly interrupted by an injury. Exactly the opposite of the Australian, who after nearly losing a leg in 1992 returned to reign supreme in the premier class, albeit with a bike that was the best on the grid.

In recent years, Doohan hasn’t been seen much in the padoock of the two-wheeled world championship, as his son Jack has become one of the leading drivers in F2, so it is easier to find the former 500cc driver in the Formula 1 one .

However, the Australian, who lives in Italy, watched the Mugello races live, where he saw something unimaginable in his day: four Ducatis crossing the finish line ahead of the others, as well as Marquez’s crash while trying to defend his position on the podium, with a few laps to go.

The official website of the championship took advantage of Doohan’s presence in the paddock to take stock of the current situation of his former brand, Honda, and of the rider who surpassed him in the number of titles, Marquez, whom he would like to see on a more competitive bike of the current RC213V.

The Australian considers the rumored possibility of an exit from the Japanese company logical.

“Marc has a great relationship with Honda, but it’s a working relationship and ultimately it’s a business, and his business is motorcycle racing, so he needs the right office where he can work. And at the moment Honda isn’t giving it to him,” he said, and even if he doesn’t want to be influenced by where it could end up, he’s curious to see it on other bikes.

“If he were on a KTM, for example, it would be interesting to see what he could do. I wouldn’t say on a Ducati, because they have a lot of riders,” he added, knowing that the Italian manufacturer follows a line that the Spaniard doesn’t seem to fall into.

Doohan won four of his five titles when he was well into his 30s, so he understands perfectly well that Marc, at the same age, is still hungry to win, despite everything he’s achieved so far.

“I think he has the potential to win another title, but the years are going by very quickly for him now,” he warns.

“Marc needs to focus on what he wants to do, and if that means staying with Honda and helping them get out of this situation, that’s fine too, as long as Honda works hard. I think they need to find their passion again. They’ve lost down the road a bit,” he said.

The Australian has spent eleven seasons in the World Championship, all in 500cc and all with Honda, which he knows very well.

“Honda seems to have fallen a few steps behind and trying to recover is proving difficult. Whether it’s because of Marc’s crash (Jerez 2020) and his long recovery, or something else, the truth is that they’re finding it difficult to react” , he insisted, even if he believes that if anyone can do it, it is the Tokyo giant.

“Honda knows how to bounce back. Technically they’ve always been strong, but you have to have a passion for racing. Racing isn’t just about numbers, it’s about passion.”

“In my day, that was why I stayed at Honda for so long, because they had an irrepressible will to win and more passion for racing than the other manufacturers. That’s exactly what is needed now,” he said. giving the Japanese a formula for success.

A formula that will be neither immediate nor short-term, because the disadvantage is great.

“MotoGP is a tough environment today, with limited testing and all. But I’m confident that with the right level of commitment and passion, Honda can win again.”