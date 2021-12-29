The history of motorsport is inevitably paved with what they call themselves in the United States ‘what if’, that is the most classic of ‘what would have happened if …’ our own. In MotoGP, one of the most interesting questions for fans is to imagine what could have happened if the relationship between Valentino Rossi and Ducati, together in the two-year period 2011-2012, had worked. Today, in a certain sense, the two sides got closer together with the Doctor who, as owner of the VR46 team, chose to race with the official bikes supplied by the Borgo Panigale manufacturer. But if today it was the nine-time world champion who got on the Desmosedici GP21, how would things have gone?

Interviewed by Gazzetta dello Sport the CEO Ducatista Claudio Domenicali tried to answer this question. “Today’s Ducati is very different, the answer is that I think it would have gone strong with this one – underlined the manager from Bologna – we have no regrets. That was a time when we weren’t meant for each other. It was a bike very much on Stoner’s expectations and difficult to interpret for a rider accustomed to a more balanced bike ”, Domenicali added. From 2022, with the # 46 no longer on the track, almost all the eyes of the Italian public will be on the red and its local stars, starting with Pecco Bagnaia.

“Valentino is irreplaceable, is a unicum, a single person who has embodied a combination of talent, determination, extreme result orientation and sympathy – Domenicali admitted – on the other hand, however, Ducati represents much more than it was ten years ago. Now it is a solid, certain presence, a nice way for Italians to identify with something that is not only sporty, but also technological. Like Ferrari in F1, which is like the national team“.