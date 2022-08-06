The World Championship is ready to restart from Silverstone this weekend, in the heart of a season that sees Fabio Quartararo in the role of favorite to win the world title again, despite the constant threat of Aleix Espargaró behind him. In all this, the red dream of the Ducati, reigning constructor champion, but 15 years away from the last world champion in the drivers’ championship. An abstinence that he wants to stop soon Claudio DomenicaliCEO of the Borgo Panigale company.

Interviewed by Brand close to the English weekend, the Bolognese manager touched on various points on the present and the future, starting with Jorge Martin, twice on the podium this year and determined to continue his marriage with Ducati. A desire to stay in Italy, confirmed by offers from Honda, promptly rejected to the sender: “I believe Jorge will become a champion one day – said Domenicali – he has a splendid talent. Under certain conditions it is incredible, explosive. He has a very strong ability to concentrate. At the moment, he has shown that he is stronger on the flying lap than in the race. He still behaves well, but not as in qualifying. This year he has had problems with his wrist, so it’s hard to judge him, but it is certain that in the next few years he will be one of the strongest runners“.

About HondaDomenicali did not show particular concerns in the event that the latter, in full technical and results crisis, did everything possible to ensure Luigi Dall’Ignaengineer and General Manager of Ducati: “No fear – he added – because we are convinced that the Ducati be strongand it would be even without Domenicali or Dall’Igna. We have a team with many talented people: our strength is the team. Gigi knows this and is fine with it. I don’t think there is any reason to think so. It is clear that if, on the other hand, a rival feels inferior and makes an unreasonable offer, it will be difficult for us to hold them back. For example, I’m making it up, it would be difficult if Gigi were offered a salary five times higher than him. Maybe it would be good for him ”.

In conclusion, the Ducati CEO then expressed his opinion on the current season, on the potential of the bike and on the comparison between Quartararo and Francesco Bagnaia: “When it is said that our bike is the best of the lot – finished – for us it is a source of pride. However, it is difficult to say which is the best ever, because you have to evaluate the rider, his talent and the characteristics of the bike itself. Furthermore, it is complex to establish whether Pecco and Fabio are on the same level: from my point of view, Pecco is as fast as Fabio, but the latter is colder. To be a champion you must have the ability to be fast, but also to think with the head, and not with the heart, when necessary ”.