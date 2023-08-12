Jake Dixon made his move to Moto2 in 2019 having previously been a race winner in BSB and scored his first grand prix win at the Dutch GP in June. During the MotoGP summer break, he was linked with a potential move up to the premier class and thinks “there are still a couple of options” for him, although the available saddles are already earmarked for others.

In contention for a move to MotoGP with Gresini, Dixon has prioritized staying in Moto2 with Aspar, should that not materialize, and is currently not interested in stepping up to World Superbike.Asked by Motorsport.com first of the British GP if MotoGP was a realistic option for 2024, Dixon replied: “I don’t know. I think there are still a couple of options.

“After all, my dream is to go to MotoGP and to be there. But it must be the right time and I must be given the opportunity. If I am given the opportunity to go, I will show what I can do. But if I don’t go… I had an interest in World Superbike but it’s not for me. I’ve done all the hard work here, changing championships makes no sense. So if I have to stay in Moto2 another year, so be it. It’s not that I don’t want to do it, but my dream is to be in MotoGP”, continued Dixon.

“If I stay in Moto2, I feel that my loyalty is to this team. I owe it to them because they gave me the opportunity not once but twice. It’s a huge thing. If the MotoGP doesn’t go through, then we have to aim to become not only a world champion, but two times in Moto2”.

Jake Dixon, GASGAS Aspar Team Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Dixon is one of the few riders who recently made the step from the factory derivatives to the Grand Prix paddock and found success, but he admits that the sacrifice was enormous: “It would have been too easy to take the road to the Superbike World Championship, because we’re on those bikes in the BSB anyway. I’ve always dreamed of being in MotoGP and being here. When given the opportunity, I felt like I leaned in, I went from earning probably six figures to a I make zero money for a year coming here. So that’s how I convinced myself I could make it work.”

“When it didn’t work and after 2019 I wanted to quit because I had the worst year of my life. But these moments make you stronger and you have to support yourself. There are moments where you think ‘gee, maybe I should have stayed in BSB, taken the easy route’. But I’ve shown that I can do it, I’m as good as everyone else. Perhaps I have even less experience than Pedro Acosta, who is 19 and has been racing since I’ve been racing.”

Dixon experienced a troubled British GP, in which he crashed during the first lap after being touched by Darryn Binder at the last corner. He later told TNT Sport that Binder had “ruined my championship” and called for a ban.