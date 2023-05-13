Since the start of the season, Fabio Quartararo has only finished in the points once in the Saturday Sprint. In the end, he was unable to increase his points tally at the end of his home sprint race due to another crash, after the one in Austin, on the ninth of the 13 laps scheduled for Saturday. In any case, the Frenchman managed to patch up a qualifying session that ended in Q1 with thirteenth place to move up to eighth position. However, an excessive effort in the final kilometers, when he was aiming for seventh place from Marc Bezzecchi, sent him into the gravel trap at the Chemin aux Bœufs chicane.

“I’ve tried everything,” she told Canal+. “Unfortunately it wasn’t what I expected. The speed was there, but I tried to push my limits a little more. We have the same problem on the front, where I can’t brake as usual. Especially on a track like this, that’s where I can make the difference. I had some riders in front of me, so I could see where I was gaining time and that was it. I said to myself: ‘I’ll give it a try, let’s see what happens’, but unfortunately that’s how it went and we’ll have to find a solution”.

It is worth noting that, unlike most of the grid, who started with a soft front tyre, Quartararo started with a medium. However, that didn’t stop him from encountering difficulties with this compound, which led to his crash. “I was already having problems with the front tyre, but I wanted to push even harder to see if I was really talking nonsense and if I had a little more margin on the front,” he revealed. “But I had no more margin and the frustrating thing is that I missed the trajectory by five centimetres, nothing at all, and you have no right to make mistakes. That’s the difficult thing, to be really consistent and not make mistakes.”

If on paper his start may seem negative, given the positions he lost (the Frenchman was sixteenth), Quartararo assured that in reality there was nothing mediocre about his flight: “The strange thing is that the start was good, unfortunately. It’s just that we’re at the ‘throttle of the engine’ in second, third and fourth, so we dropped off a bit until turn one. The others come quicker, even if we come slower, it’s hard to keep the throttle at maximum for 15 meters more”.

“And then it was above all because of the choice of the second corner, where I was on the inside, and two or three riders passed me on the inside. But otherwise we had a good impression: the start was good. It’s due to the lack of power we have in second, third and fourth position,” he explained.

Furthermore, Quartararo believes that his rise in the standings is due more to the battles of the riders ahead of him, which cost him time, than to good pace on the M1. “I managed to pass Aleix Espargaró, Maverick Viñales and Álex Márquez because the three of them were arguing,” he admitted, “otherwise I wouldn’t have been able to pass and I wouldn’t have been able to do the three fastest laps I did.”

“I managed to be a little smarter than usual when overtaking. I knew that the three riders wanted to finish first at turn 9 and only by braking a little earlier – all three went a bit wide – I was able to pass. But it’s not overtaking, it’s just being able to think about what to do. The only overtaking I’ve managed to do is the one on Franco, because we have the same bike and I can prepare a pass. But I can’t prepare any overtaking on the others”.

Quartararo pessimistic about the rest of the season

After nine races (five sprints and four Grands Prix), Quartararo is only in eleventh place in the championship and has only 40 points. The Yamaha rider is more than 50 points behind championship leader Pecco Bagnaia, with a break of several weeks before the next round at Mugello. The 2021 World Champion still has the opportunity to shine on home soil with Sunday’s race, but his confidence level cannot be said to be high after today’s performance.

“I wouldn’t say I’m confident because we’ve tried so many things and nothing has worked positively,” he regretted. “But we have to work and find a solution as soon as possible. After this race we will have three weeks but, unfortunately, a large part of our problem is power. Today, the only overtaking area for me was turn 4. For everyone the others, more or less, the power was sufficient. For all the others, more or less, it was turns 3, 8 and 9”.

However, despite the difficult situation Yamaha is experiencing, Quartararo curbs his frustration: “I’ve decided not to get angry anymore, because this is the situation we find ourselves in. Unfortunately, I have a winner’s mentality, but now we’re not able to fight for the podium. I know that even if I had managed to do a great lap just the lap before I crashed… Unfortunately that’s how it went. But for now, instead of fighting for a tenth place, I prefer to try to give my all.”

With Fabien Gaillard