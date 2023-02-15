The introduction of the new format, which will debut this season, came as a surprise to most of the starting grid, especially as, unlike Formula 1, where only around a quarter of the total number of events (23) incorporates this short race, in MotoGP there will be one every Saturday. A circumstance that, logically, will lead to a significant increase in stress.

Dorna, the promoter of the championship, the Fédération Internationale de Motocyclisme (FIM) and the teams, through their association (IRTA), gave the green light to this rethink during last season’s Austrian Grand Prix. By then, most of the grid had already signed contracts for 2023, not to mention those who had already made deals earlier.

Not surprisingly, almost all the drivers highlighted the increased risk of facing twice as many races, even if the short race features only half as many laps as the traditional Sunday race. As a result, many managers argue that their clients should receive an extra bonus based on their performance in sprint races. Especially since the nature of the new contracts tends to give less weight to the base salary and more to these performance-based variables.

Last weekend, during the collective tests in Sepang, several meetings were held between the team managers to explore a possible consensual solution involving the teams and the promoter.

According to Motorsport.com, who spoke to several of them, the initial idea was to set up a mutual fund of money, divided equally in two: one half would be paid equally by the teams, while the other half would be been paid for by Dorna. However, this proposal will not even be presented to the commercial rights holder of the World Championship due to a lack of consensus among the facilities.

Apparently, there are brands that do not welcome the possibility of having to pay for any prizes won by a rival, an approach somewhat understandable if one takes into account the disparity in the number of motorcycles between, for example, the Ducati , which fills more than a third of the grid with eight very fast Desmosedici GPs, and Yamaha, which only has two of its prototypes.

For the moment, and given the short time until the first stage of the calendar, it seems that everyone will have to find an agreement with their riders and establish their own scale of prizes for the sprint races, if they are willing to create one.

