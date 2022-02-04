Each season is an opportunity to attack the MotoGP title, and the Suzuki Ecstar Team is ready to pursue this goal during 2022. To do so, the Japanese brand will use its titular riders, Joan Mir and Alex Rins, after a season in which was placed on the podium in the constructors’ championship.

The GSX-RR, a prototype that will be unveiled for the first time during the team presentation, will add to the title fight. Suzuki follows Yamaha in the order of presentations, with that of the Hamamatsu manufacturer scheduled for 10 am in Italy.

Suzuki enters its eighth season since returning to MotoGP and, to date, has the same line-up as in 2019. With Joan Mir in third position and compatriot Alex Rins in thirteenth, Suzuki wants to try to climb the mountain that leads to the title of the premier class.