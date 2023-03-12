The Portimao MotoGP tests have lost a protagonist, Fabio Di Giannantonio is forced to experience the last day of testing in the Algarve as a spectator, after a crash yesterday which forced him to stop. Nothing so serious for the Roman of the Gresini team, who however suffered a head injury and was declared unfit as a precaution.

No fractures, so he’ll be ready for the race, but he was diagnosed with a head injury, so a stop is required by the regulations: “I’m fine, yesterday was a big crash, but overall everything’s ok. I think I could have gone out on track today, but the doctor said it was better to be calm and rest. Yesterday I had a head injury, in these cases you have to wait 24 to 48 hours, so the right time hadn’t passed yet. It’s a shame because the day was going well, I felt good with the bike like in the last tests”.

After past experiences, the new regulation provides for a forced stop for riders who have suffered a head injury. The practice indicates between 24 and 48 hours of rest and the Gresini team rider argues that this change to the regulation is right: “As always, from a human point of view it is right because the most important thing is to feel good physically. In the end we are human and we have to feel good, we hope that it is like this every time because in the past we have seen riders racing one day after an operation or something like that. Of course I’m angry because I wanted to race, every rider wants to race even immediately after a crash. But if you rest and stay calm, that’s the right thing.”

It is certainly not the winter finale that Diggia had set for himself, after a debut season made up of ups and downs, he had started 2023 with excellent conditions and was feeling good astride the Ducati of the Gresini team. However, a trivial crash put an early end to preparations for the Portuguese Grand Prix, scheduled in two weeks’ time. Yep, trivial. Because the Roman told the press about the dynamics and does not hide his anger.

Having already slipped yesterday morning at Turn 10, he then lost control of his Desmosedici at Turn 10 in the afternoon. Diggia he says that the fall was normal, but the gravel caused the head trauma that led the doctors to want to stop him for today as a precaution. “Honestly it was also a crash at low speed, but the gravel here is terrible. Every year we complain about this, because they look like huge rocks, when you hit them it hurts more than asphalt. Up until I slid on the tarmac it was ok, but once I hit the gravel it was almost like an explosion”.

“My head hit the gravel once and I disconnected for a moment,” he continues explaining the incident. “But if you look at the helmet it’s incredible, I’ve never seen anything like it. I also went to the team to complain about this, to tell them to do something. A lot of attention is paid to the equipment of the drivers, but guidelines must also be given to the circuits for safety. If we have to race like this, then let’s go to Monaco to race, there are more shows and the risk is the same, do you understand what I mean?”.

Diggia he certainly does not spare himself in harshly criticizing the conditions of the track. The Gresini rider says how dangerous it is to race on gravel and how much all the riders have complained about it on several occasions: “I just lost the front and it was a normal crash. But it’s strange because we’ve been asking to change the gravel for years, for these tests they changed it for Turn 1 but not for the rest of the circuit. Every time they say they do something, but we always ask them to do something. It had to be done for this test, but apparently it hasn’t been done.”

So the job is done for Di Giannantonio, who was doing a Sprint Race simulation when he crashed yesterday. He also feels a little angry at having missed an important day of testing due to a situation that doesn’t depend on him: “Yesterday I was a bit dizzy, I was dizzy. Then I could see a little blurry and feel a little nauseous. Headache… it was a big blow, even if the fall was normal. I’m also a bit angry about this, because I lose one day of testing and also three days of training at home just because of the gravel. Yesterday when I crashed I was testing the Sprint Race with one set of tyres, then we had another simulation planned with another set, but I crashed earlier. In general we are doing a great job with the team, we feel really ready for the season. I also think we will be quite dangerous!”.

So after a bad season, Diggia aims for redemption and warns opponents. Ducati really seems to have no rivals, but the Gresini rider wants to face 2023 without pressure: “Honestly, I don’t have much pressure at the moment, because I’m coming from a difficult year, with many ups and downs. Overall last year was bad, I know what opportunity I have and I am fully aware of it. But I don’t feel a lot of pressure, I only have it on myself because I want and can do well. I’m enjoying the moment, it’s the same for the team too and we’re in a good situation.”