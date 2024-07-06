On a very cold Friday of free practice, MotoGP counted nine crashes in the afternoon session alone, and among these was the name of Fabio Di Giannantonio. The Pertamina Enduro VR46 rider lost control of his Ducati at Turn 1 and the bike ended up against the air fence, forcing the session to be interrupted. However, what had caused most concern was the rider’s reaction, who touched his right shoulder as soon as he touched the ground.

It all ended in a scare, because the medical tests showed no fractures or injuries. Say he only felt pain at the moment of impact because his collarbone came out and went back in on its own: “We did some X-rays and everything seems ok. It was just the impact, the collarbone moved a little, that’s why I was holding it as soon as I hit the gravel”.

“There is a section where the asphalt and gravel have a step and I think it is something to fix for the future. I had a big impact on the line of my collarbone after falling on my elbows, at that moment I felt a lot of pain. It seems that it came out a little and then came back in on its own, but then we did some tests and everything is fine. So I was able to get back on track and we did a great job”, explained the Roman from Valentino Rossi’s team.

The combination of cold and icy wind made conditions difficult for everyone, so much so that several crashes were seen on Friday at the German Grand Prix. Say explains the dynamics of his fall, which fortunately had no consequences: “I arrived at the braking point, I braked a little harder than the previous lap. As soon as I made a little corner, it closed hard in front and I couldn’t save it. I braked harder and the tire was cold, the combination of these two things made me slide.”

The Roman rider’s reaction was immediate and tough, because after the tests he returned to the track, setting a good lap that allowed him to go directly to Q2. Di Giannantonio in fact concluded Friday’s free practice in ninth place despite the stumble and in terms of pace he is combative: “I’m not in a bad position, we just need to improve the fourth sector a bit. Even in the third sector I took a bit of a margin after the crash. I tried to do more than one lap with the soft to understand better, I think we have an excellent pace”.

Even though the race weekend has yet to get going, it is inevitable to touch on the future topic. Di Giannantonio is the man of the market at the moment, contested by several teams. It is no longer a secret that the Roman rider has different options for 2025, which he has defined as “plans”. But what is his priority? On the eve of the German Grand Prix he had indicated a full factory bike as a requirement at the top of the list of priorities. Now, however, he reveals what his “Plan A” is, that is, the main one.

“I have always said that I have a plan A, B and C. They are lined up for a reason: plan A is to continue this project with VR46. But in case we don’t have this opportunity for different reasons or we don’t have the right project with this team, I also have plan B and plan C. But for sure the goal is to continue with the team, with which we will negotiate in the coming weeks. It is a fantastic team, for sure they have a long line of riders who want to join the team. On the other hand there are other very good options for me”, he concluded Say.