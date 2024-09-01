The weekend at Motorland Aragon was quite critical for all MotoGP riders due to the new asphalt. A surface that already offered very little grip, especially making it difficult for the front, but also causing a lot of degradation on the rear tyres.

To further complicate the situation, rain fell both on Friday night and Saturday night, bringing sand onto the track, making the surface even more treacherous if you went even slightly off the optimal trajectory.

In these conditions, it was possible to expect that someone could pay for the choices made in terms of tire pressure. In fact, there are three drivers who in the long race were caught with values ​​lower than the minimum ones imposed by Michelin.

These are Fabio Di Giannantonio, Jack Miller and Raul Fernandez who, as required by the regulation for an infringement in the long race, were penalized with the addition of 16 seconds to their race time.

Jack Miller, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

The Roman from Pertamina Enduro VR46, who seems to have overcome the injury to his left shoulder suffered in Austria, had finished in seventh place, but luckily for him he only gave up one position to his teammate Marco Bezzecchi, who was following him three seconds behind. Alex Rins, who finished ninth, was in fact over 18 seconds behind him on his Yamaha.

The situation was different for Jack Miller, who had crossed the checkered flag in tenth place, but by adding 16 seconds to his race time he dropped back to 15th. Aleix Espargaro, Takaaki Nakagami, Augusto Fernandez, Johann Zarco and Joan Mir took advantage of this, all gaining one position each in that order.

The last penalty, as mentioned, fell to Raul Fernandez, but the result of the Trackhouse Racing rider did not change, given that he was classified 16th, just under a minute behind with his Aprilia, but had a very large gap over the Honda of Luca Marini who was following him.