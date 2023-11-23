Valencia, last act. Will this also be the last race as a MotoGP rider for Fabio Di Giannantonio? Besides the title fight is one of the big questions this weekend. Two pieces of the driver market are still missing, with Luca Marini in HRC, for which only the announcement is missing, and his replacement in the Mooney VR46 team. If at first it seemed that the Roman would remain on the sidelines in 2024, the race in Qatar last week caused the prices to rise again.

Diggia he was the author of a superlative performance, triumphing on Sunday by beating Pecco Bagnaia right at the end. First success in MotoGP and rekindled hopes for a future on the starting grid next year. The Gresini team rider arrives in Valencia with his eyes still shining: “It was beautiful, a wonderful feeling and a nice energy around me. I probably watched the race 20 to 25 times, I spent a lot of time in front of my cell phone watching it again.”

The Roman then lets himself go a little with emotion, opening his heart to the memories: “The phone call with dad? A lot of tears. It was his dream, our dream since I was a child. When you achieve something so big you think of all the moments spent when you were little with your dad, with your mom. The first days on a motorbike, the first times you enjoy what you do with your little motorbike. You start having fun, then suddenly you’re a MotoGP rider and you win your first grand prix. It was nice to celebrate with my dad.”

But now it’s time to put your heart aside and concentrate on being able to close the Gresini chapter as best as possible. Di Giannantonio starts again from Lusail, where he arrived with great awareness, in order to be able to continue along this line also in Valencia: “We did an excellent job all weekend and we had some good opportunities to win, which then happened. We have the potential, if you can do it once, you can do it again. But it all depends on how it goes. You have to work in the right way, session after session, to consolidate your performance. We have the chance to take home a good weekend.”

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images Fabio Di Giannantonio, Gresini Racing

This year no driver has managed to win two races in a row (we’re talking about Sunday’s race). Can Fabio Di Giannantonio be the first (and at this point the only) to do so? “We are certainly in a good moment. We worked well, we are fast or in any case we were very fast in Qatar. But many riders will be fast, we’ll start from scratch. I think many will have a good chance of winning on Sunday, but maybe we can repeat an excellent job. This is what I want to do in the last race with Gresini.”

On Sunday afternoon, once the garage shutter was lowered, Diggia he will say goodbye to the Gresini team to project himself towards a future that until last Sunday seemed more than uncertain. Paolo Ciabatti had also argued that it was unacceptable that the Roman would not have a saddle in 2024: “I am very proud of Paolo’s words on Sunday evening. He was very kind to me.”

However, it seems that the wind is changing and the VR46 hypothesis seems more and more concrete: “Let’s say I came here to Valencia with a helmet and a suit. I’m here, I have it for Tuesday. We are working on something nice, we have some good opportunities to be on track for testing and also some more opportunities to be on the grid next year. It seems that the VR46 one is the only bike available, once Luca (Marini, ed) will decide to make the announcement.”

“I’m joking, but let’s say what I can say is that it’s a fantastic team. I’ve never hidden the fact that the work they do behind the scenes at the Academy is incredible. From Moto3, through Moto2 and MotoGP… The riders are very strong and this means it is an excellent team. For me it would be a fantastic experience, a challenge and also an opportunity to learn a lot,” he concludes Diggia.