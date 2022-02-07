Finally, Fabio Di Giannantonio’s 2022 has really begun, who after being stopped by a gastroenteritis in the Shakedown in Sepang last week, returned to the track to carry out the two days of official tests, closed yesterday. The rookie he still hasn’t ridden a little on his Ducati of the Gresini team, but the first sensations are more than good and the Roman is enthusiastic about this new adventure in MotoGP.

It is a smiling Diggia who introduces himself to the microphones at the end of the two days of testing. There is still a lot of work to do and the road is long, but he feels he has what it takes to improve further in the next tests, scheduled for this weekend in Mandalika. The driver Gresini finished with the 20th time trial both days, but on the second day he improved his time by one second, making himself the author of a good step forward.

Physical problems have not held back Diggia’s enthusiasm

Fabio Di Giannantonio missed two days out of three of shakedowns due to physical problems, which somehow made him less energetic in the two days of testing. However, this did not curb the enthusiasm of the young rookie, who for the first time faced the corners of Sepang with the MotoGP: “I’m definitely better, on the first day I was able to do several laps even though I wasn’t 100%. The Sepang track is fantastic, it was already in Moto3, it’s very wide and fast, but with MotoGP it’s crazy, because you reach incredible speeds! In recent years I had been preparing for tests and races in a different way, now I have been in bed for two days … but who cares, I’m riding the MotoGP and it’s a great emotion! ”.

The premier class is undoubtedly different from Moto2, but Di Giannantonio seems to have immediately got used to the differences: “In MotoGP the work is very different compared to the other two classes, in which the experienced rider knows much more about the bike. He can understand it better, but in MotoGP there are many things to take into consideration, and if the rider thinks about all these things he will necessarily be slow, because he has to think about too many things. I want to gain experience, working with Manuel Poggiali to understand my driving style and lines … I have a nice team that takes care of my ‘little ones’ “.

Fabio Di Giannantonio, Gresini Racing Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

The balance of the first tests is positive, now head to Mandalika

Between one day and the next, the Gresini team rider has already seen some improvements and files his first MotoGP tests with great enthusiasm and satisfaction: “I can be definitely satisfied with these first two days of testing, because we have steps forward in each session. For example, it was difficult for me to lap in 2’01, then in the afternoon I lowered to 2’00 and in the morning of the second day we started again from 2’00 to lower again. I am happy with my learning process and the improvement of my riding style, which on this bike is continuous ”.

Despite the absence on the track in the two days of Shakedown, Di Giannantonio does not feel that he has wasted precious time in terms of races and believes that the performances with the others rookie will be more leveled immediately: “Shooting during the Shakedown would have helped me more in these two days than in the long term, because between Saturday and Sunday I did what the others rookie they did it in the Shakedown. Then in the end when we start the races it will be another story. So I don’t think it will affect too much having skipped those two days ”.

There is no time to stop and rest, once the Sepang tests are closed we fly to Mandalika, a new track for everyone that will host its first Grand Prix this year, but before that it will be the scene of the second pre-season test session : “I am very close to Raffaele De Rosa (Supersport rider who has already competed in Indonesia in 2021, ed). We write to each other a lot, we ask ourselves things. I immediately asked him a few questions when he raced there, but until you get there and turn around, it’s a bit hard to understand. I got a bit of an idea, but I saw that near the track there is the sea! ”.