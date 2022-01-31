2022 is coming to a head and MotoGP has already hit the track for the first of three days of Shakedown. After a long time, the paddock finally returns to Sepang, where the first pre-season tests are scheduled this week which will begin to give us a picture of what the new season will be. As usual, the Shakedown is reserved for testers, riders who own teams with concessions (in this case only Aprilia) and rookieamong these Fabio Di Giannantonio.

The Roman rider got on the Gresini team’s Ducati after the first contact made during the November tests. It’s been a long time since the last (and first) time Diggia he got on the MotoGP and coming back today for the Shakedown was a source of great enthusiasm for him. To ruin the plans we thought a little jet lag, which made itself felt heavily by not letting him sleep, but overall Di Giannantonio closes the first day with a more than positive balance.

“It’s great to get back on the bike, the winter is always too long, and it is even more so when you have to wait to get on the MotoGP! – Di Giannantonio begins in the statements at the end of the day – It’s crazy, beautiful! This winter I worked really hard, physically, with a nutritionist to take care of every detail to get here very promptly. Too bad that instead I had to deal with the time zone tonight and I practically did not sleep at all. So this morning I arrived on the circuit with zero hours of sleep and I had some of the energy I had ”.

Despite the reduced energy due to the lack of rest and sleep, the rookie files the first day of shakedown with a decidedly positive balance. In the ranking of the times, the driver Gresini is only in ninth position, but the chase for time was not the goal of the day and the 38 laps completed were positive: “We gave a patch to the day, which in the end came out good, we worked well. We weren’t exactly fast, but that wasn’t the focus of the first day of the shakedown at all, so I’m very happy to be back, to have started work again. We tried things just to see if they worked or not. But I’m happy because the tour has restarted a bit, so only good things for today ”.