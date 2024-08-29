The last two weeks have been very busy for Fabio Di Giannantonio, who has been “training like never before” to recover as quickly as possible from the shoulder injury he suffered in Austria that forced him to miss the race at the Red Bull Ring. Now that he is at the Aragon Grand Prix, the Pertamina Enduro VR46 rider is ready to get back on the bike and has received the OK from the doctors to ride his Ducati on Friday’s free practice in Spain.

“Mobility is not great, there is pain, but overall I’m fine,” Diggia told us on Thursday of the Aragon Grand Prix. “I’ve worked like never before in my life. I’ve been followed by doctors, physiotherapists… The best of the best, so I arrive here in the best possible conditions I could arrive in and I’m happy about that. I think I won’t have too many problems on the bike, it’s one thing to arrive ready and another to get on the bike. I’m fine and that’s the important thing.”

Fabio DiGiannantonio, VR46 Racing Team Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

So, tomorrow he will try to get on the track to check that the conditions are good also by putting the shoulder under stress on the MotoGP. No surgery for the Roman rider, who explained the injury in detail: “I didn’t break the bone, but the labrum, which is a piece of cartilage, and now it has a tendency to come out. The head of the humerus, when it comes out, is pierced and now the humerus has an invitation to come out and the ligaments are a bit supported. But this thing can be saved by doing a lot of physiotherapy and inflaming it as little as possible, but going on a motorbike it is impossible not to inflame it. You have to pull as many muscles as possible around the shoulder to keep it still”.

Say he fell during free practice on Friday afternoon at the Red Bull Ring, suffering a dislocation of his left shoulder. An injury that did not require any surgery, but a lot of physiotherapy and exercise to recover as quickly as possible in view of an important commitment. In addition to Aragon, there will be the double at Misano and then start with the Asian races, which will be demanding with 6 races in seven weeks.