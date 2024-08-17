Fabio Di Giannantonio had to withdraw from the Red Bull Ring weekend after being one of several riders to crash in Friday afternoon’s session. Due to a dislocated left shoulder, he will work on his recovery over the next few days, aiming to get back on his Ducati as soon as possible.

“I’m fine,” Di Giannantonio reassured, interviewed by the MotoGP website upon his return to the paddock on Saturday. “Last night was quite difficult because the pain was quite strong. I have a dislocated shoulder, so it was impossible to continue riding this weekend. I think I’ll have four or five days of full work on the shoulder at home, and then I think we can start working normally. I think after that I’ll be 100%, or almost.”

A dislocation is sometimes a complex injury, with consequences that can also be long-lasting, but Di Giannantonio has no doubts about his presence at the Aragon GP in a fortnight: “I will be there in Aragon, at any cost, there is no doubt. I will work at home, I have the best equipment. I think I will be back, 100%”.

Di Giannantonio’s withdrawal this weekend is his first ever in the World Championship in any category: “It’s a shame because it’s the first time I’ve missed a Grand Prix due to injury or something, so it’s quite strange.”

Fabio DiGiannantonio, VR46 Racing Team Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

“I’ve gone nine years without losing a race, this is the first one,” he confirmed. “It’s not great, it’s quite bizarre!”

This misadventure came just as Di Giannantonio was just confirmed by VR46, with a two-year contract with Ducati in his pocket that will guarantee him the same bike as Pecco Bagnaia and Marc Marquez from next season.

“I’m very happy with everything else. I signed the contract of my life with the team and with Ducati, two years on a factory bike. Honestly, I can’t wait for this adventure to begin and to get back on track to put on a show this year.”