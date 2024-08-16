The Austrian Grand Prix did not start in the best way for Fabio Di Giannantonio and ended even worse: yes, because the Pertamina Enduro VR46 team rider arrived late at the Red Bull Ring due to a problem with the flight and will be forced to stop early due to a shoulder injury.

In the early stages of the second free practice session, the Roman had a slide that initially seemed harmless, but then turned out to be more serious than expected. Taken to the medical center first, he was then transferred to the Judenberg hospital for further tests on a shoulder that appeared to be painful.

The outcome of the medical tests was clear: dislocation of the left shoulder. Diggia did not receive the fit and will not be able to go on track tomorrow. The weekend is over for the VR46 standard bearer, who showed up at the Red Bull Ring fresh from the official renewal with Valentino Rossi’s team.

Despite the “forfeit” on Thursday due to a flight missed on Wednesday and rescheduled for the following day, Say He arrived at the Red Bull Ring ready to fight and in the first free practice session he set the eighth fastest time, making himself a candidate for one of the main contenders for the top positions. However, Thursday’s withdrawal was just a preview of what would happen a few hours later.