Day ended in hospital for Di Giannantonio

Fabio Di Giannantonio he occupied the top-5 for a long time on this first day of the last two days of MotoGP testing in Portimao, which precedes the start of the season in two weeks on the Algarve track. However, the Ducati Gresini rider then crashed in Turn-8 at the end of the session, more or less the same point in which Jorge Martin was also the victim of a disastrous crash which cost the Pramac rider several micro-fractures. Di Giannantonio he was transported to the hospital for routine checks. The Roman rider’s health is absolutely not at risk to the point that the session was not even interrupted with the red flag after Di Giannantonio’s crash.

In a tweet released at 20.57 Italian time, MotoGP reassured the Italian’s health: the tests he underwent revealed no signs of injury.

Ducati and Aprilia at the top

There were numerous crashes today on a day in which the riders certainly did not spare themselves. Francesco Bagnaia set the best time just a few thousandths from the track record that belongs to him. Ducati and Aprilia were highly performing with only Fabio Quartararo intruding in eighth position in a top-10 that was otherwise entirely made in Italy at the manufacturer level. Alex Marquez, Di Giannantonio’s boxmate within the Gresini team, finished with the fourth absolute time.