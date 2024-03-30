Last year's Qatar Grand Prix winner found refuge in Valentino Rossi's team after Gresini Racing signed eight-time world champion Marc Marquez in his place.

His arrival at VR46 materialized thanks to the great leap in quality he made in the final part of 2023, which led him first to attack the top 5, then the podium and finally the victory in Lusail. For this reason, expectations on Fabio Di Giannantonio were high in view of the start of this third season in the premier class.

However, after a very concrete pre-season, the Roman driver was unable to obtain any notable results, accumulating just 15 points in the first two events of the season, in Qatar and Portugal.

Seventh place in the Qatar GP was his most notable result, while in Portugal he finished tenth, even if his placing was favored by several retirements that occurred in front of him.

Although he made no secret of being frustrated by this slow start, “Diggia” explained that the lesson learned in 2023, when in the first part of the season he celebrated like hell even a top 10, made him more pragmatic.

Fabio Di Giannantonio, VR46 Racing Team Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

“Honestly 50/50, because we've certainly been fantastic in testing,” he said when asked if it was frustrating that he hadn't been able to replicate the speed he showed in pre-season so far.

“We had all the time to work together with the team and to have the bike like a second skin, so to build the bike around me. But for sure we know that we have only worked together for three months, so they still have to understand 100% what I need and I also have to give my best.”

“But overall, with all the problems we've had so far, we've done a good job. Last year, at the beginning of the year, I was celebrating a top 10 finish. So, I think we're in a good moment and I am sure that better days will come soon.”

At the moment, Di Giannantonio occupies tenth place in the World Championship, so he is placed better than his teammate Marco Bezzechi, who is struggling more than him to adapt to the Desmosedici GP23.