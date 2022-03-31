MotoGP was forced to review the Argentine Grand Prix program, postponing the start of track activity until Saturday morning, as some teams’ material has not yet reached Termas de Rio Hondo. It must be said that bad luck seems to have really hit the two-wheeled Circus, because two of the cargo planes used to move the material from Indonesia to Argentina suffered from technical problems, which heavily delayed logistics.

Carmelo Ezpeleta, CEO of Dorna Sports, today however put his face to it and decided to meet the media to take stock of the situation, explaining that basically at this moment we can only wait and hope that everything will be resolved for the best, allowing motorcycles to get out on the track at least from Saturday.

“Two weeks ago we were in Lombok and everything was well prepared, because there was a gap week between the two races. Last Wednesday we sent flights from Indonesia to Argentina, but one of them had a problem. Mombasa, Africa. Then we made the decision to send another flight back to Lombok that had already arrived in Argentina and take the last part of the load. Unfortunately, this plane also had a technical problem, also in Mombasa ” , Ezpeleta said.

“Initially it was thought that it could leave yesterday, to arrive at the latest today. But the problem turned out to be bigger than expected, because it is a problem with one of the four engines of the plane. We asked that two other planes depart from London and Paris to bring spare parts to Mombasa and, theoretically, they should arrive at these times. The hope now is that the flight will arrive in time to meet the new schedule that will start on Saturday, “he added.

Paddock atmosphere Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

The Spanish manager was asked what will happen if the material does not arrive on time. Ezpeleta said the only thing that can be done is to wait and hope, but added a few more details to explain that the war in Ukraine has caused further difficulties in this regard.

“This is a good question. Surely we will have some information in advance. If the flight leaves tonight around 8pm, we should be okay. Clearly we have learned a lot in these 30 years and the situation is always very complicated. The problem is that many of these cargo flights are Russian companies, so it’s more difficult now because of the war in Ukraine, because these flights are banned. So we have lost about 20% of the available planes, so there aren’t enough. So, we don’t have another solution than to wait for the plane that is in Mombasa to be repaired, hoping that it will arrive here in time “.

Although he was asked many questions related to the calendar, Carmelo reiterated that the problem is not related to the nature of the calendar, but to the shortage of cargo flights that the whole world has to face at the moment.

“Maybe we should reconsider the back to back races, even if in this case there was a gap week between the two races. Honestly, this is a problem that has never happened to us in 499 Grands Prix, but we also need to be ready to accept this type of accident. Our main goal today is to do the race in Argentina and then continue in the next few weeks. The only thing we can do is try our best to resolve the situation, but it is something we have to accept, just like when there are problems related to the weather “.

“As for the calendar, either we reduce the races, and it would be difficult given the growing interest in MotoGP in every part of the world, or we need to find the best solutions. I always say that making the calendar is one of the most difficult things. at the moment we are trying to consolidate things, but there are no other solutions “.

With such a long calendar, made up of 21 GPs, someone proposed the idea of ​​weekends of just two days, which however does not seem to warm the heart of the great Dorna boss: “Yes, it could go, but nothing changes. The race must be on Sunday and it is irrelevant whether it starts on Friday or Saturday. We did not arrive here because there were some problems with the flights, but the solution is not to reduce the weekends to two days “.

Finally, when asked which teams have been afflicted by the lack of material, he explained: “It seems to me that there are problems with Gresini, VR46 and Ducati. The teams involved are different, but it is clear that nothing would change. even if it were only one, because we must guarantee the same conditions for everyone “.