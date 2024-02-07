New Ducati fairing promoted

Ducati also ahead of everyone on Day-2 of MotoGP testing in Sepang, Malaysia. Jorge Martin, the fastest yesterday, had to settle for second position because he is in first place Enea Bastianiniwho in 2023 achieved the only victory of a troubled season on the Kuala Lumpur circuit.

The official rider of the Borgo Panigale manufacturer stopped the clock at 1'57″134 on the 46th of his 47 laps, signing the new track record, previously scored by Martin, second at 139 thousandths. At Ducati, the official riders – and Martin – who tested the new fairing approved it according to what was declared by team manager Davide Tardozzi who underlined that this innovation helps the riders to stop the bike when braking as well as giving advantages when cornering.

Not far from the two Ducati GP24s were Brad Binder, third at 193 thousandths with the KTM, and Aleix Espargarò, who brought the Aprilia to fourth place, just over three tenths behind Bastianini. The pilots Aprilia they often rode in the 'little train' with Oliveira ahead of Vinales and Espargarò because the technicians from the Noale factory are still working on the overheating problems which have already 'cooked' the Aprilia riders in several races in 2023.

Completing the top-10 were Francesco Bagnaia, Fabio Di Giannantonio, Alex Marquez, Pedro Acosta (who crashed without consequences in Turn-9), Marco Bezzecchi and Joan Mir. Eleventh is Fabio Quartararo, who pays seven tenths of a second over Bastianini. Team manager Maio Meregalli declared that the improvement compared to the 2023 Qualifying is already half a second at Yamaha, but there is still work to be done to aspire to the front rows as evidenced by today's ranking. 14th time for Marc Marquez, almost a second behind Bastianini. Tomorrow the third and final day of testing in Sepang could be compromised by rain.