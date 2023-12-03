MotoGP, announcement soon

Once one of the most competitive championships of recent years has been put to rest, MotoGP can think about the holidays and a 2024 for which fireworks are expected, with market upheavals such as that of Marc Marquez on the Gresini team’s Ducati. But some news will arrive in the next few hours, precisely Tuesday 5 December at 4pm.

The MotoGP tweet

On its social channels, it was the MotoGP account that increased the anticipation for Tuesday.

🗓 Save the date and set your alarm! ⏰ A special announcement is coming in only 48 hours! ⏳ Tune in to watch it LIVE on Tuesday at 16:00 CET! 👀 pic.twitter.com/cy6KVQFelo — MotoGP™🏁 (@MotoGP) December 3, 2023

Following the Cryptodata RNF case, excluded from next season following “repeated infringements” and “failure to comply with the Participation Agreement”, MotoGP started looking for a team that would become the new customer team of the Aprilia. This should be made up of Americans from Trackhouse Racingowned by entrepreneur Justin Marks and singer Pitbull.

After the sensational decision of Dorna, IRTA and FIM, the Cryptodata RNF team “challenged” the exclusion, threatening to take legal action against Carmelo Ezepeleta and publishing a statement with certainly unconventional tones and methods, in which many coded messages that evidently only Toma and Ezpeleta know (or should know). Not only will the MotoGP bosses welcome the arrival of Trackhouse with pleasure, but also the riders Raul Fernandez and Miguel Oliveira, who otherwise would have been left without a team.