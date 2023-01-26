Almost two years after his last departure, Dani Pedrosa will return to compete in a MotoGP Grand Prix. The news was revealed by the KTM team manager, Francesco Guidotti, during the presentation of the official team.

The Spanish driver, who has been wearing the Mattighofen-based test driver since he hung up his helmet at the end of 2018, will be competing at the Spanish Grand Prix, scheduled for the weekend of April 30 at the Jerez de la circuit. Frontera, where curiously it also has a corner named after him (turn 6, the old Dry Sack famous above all for the contact between Michael Schumacher and Jacques Villeneuve in the decisive race of the 1997 Formula 1).

Dani’s most recent appearance in a race weekend dates back to the 2021 Styrian Grand Prix, which he finished in tenth place, after being involved in an accident with Lorenzo Savadori’s Aprilia that led to the red flag being shown .

“A few minutes ago I received the confirmation that he will be making a wild card in Jerez,” Guidotti revealed during today’s presentation. “So, it means how important he is to us, the contribution he can give us is quite high and we try to put him in a position to exploit his potential during testing and also during the wild card.”

Guidotti’s words only confirm once again the importance of Pedrosa in the development of the RC16 project, which, not surprisingly, became a winner in 2020, right after his arrival. After all, we are talking about a rider who boasts three world titles between 125cc and 250cc and a career of 54 victories. Without forgetting that it was in correspondence with his farewell that Honda began to lose the key to the set-up of the RC213V.

There is also Folger as a possible replacement

However, this was not the only news that Guidotti gave this morning. The second is that Jonas Folger has joined the KTM family. The German rider, who had been forced to interrupt his career at the end of 2017 due to Gilbert’s syndrome, then returned to racing in SBK without much satisfaction and also having a parenthesis as a Yamaha test rider, will be present at the shakedown in Malaysia and was indicated as a possible substitute in the event of injury to the owners. Obviously together with Pedrosa.

“We spoke to Dani last year and he gave us his availability. We have to consider how big the problem is, how long we would need a replacement. But yes. We are also trying to prepare Jonas Folger, who will be in Sepang for the shakedown. We know we can count on Dani, but if Jonas wants too, he could race,” added Guidotti.