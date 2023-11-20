One might almost think that little changes for Ducati, given that in any case it will be one of its riders who will be crowned MotoGP world champion on Sunday in Valencia, but it is clear that episodes like that of Qatar, where Jorge Martin’s race was conditioned from a rear tire that didn’t work as expected, is destined to leave some consequences, taking on a truly heavy importance in the title race.

To tell the truth, something similar had already happened to Pecco Bagnaia during Saturday’s Sprint, but the world championship leader had managed to limit the damage compared to his Prima Pramac Racing rival and will therefore arrive at the decisive appointment being able to try to administer a margin of 21 points out of the 37 that will still be up for grabs at Ricardo Tormo.

Inevitably, Gigi Dall’Igna was also asked for an opinion on the hot topic of Lusail. Speaking to Sky Sport MotoGP, the General Director of Ducati Corse appeared very fatalistic, underlining that these are actually things that have always been part of the history of racing.

“Unfortunately these things happen, but if they happen in important moments it’s decidedly worse. But that’s how racing is done. There’s still one race to go and the gap is certainly important, but until mathematics gives you certainty, every driver has the obligation to try and I believe he will,” Dall’Igna said.

The engineer from Veneto also tried to speak out in favor of Michelin, the sole supplier of tires for the premier class, at a time when very harsh criticism is coming his way: “Unfortunately there are things that go like this. I can make a comparison with the engines, because one engine is never the same as another. Sometimes it happens to have one that is particularly unfortunate from a performance point of view, it is part of the variability of things. There are things on which it is easier to be repeatable and others less so and I’d say that tires are an area where, all things considered, it’s still complicated. But it is for all manufacturers and unfortunately it’s part of racing.”

When he was then asked how he sees the challenge between his two drivers in view of Valencia, he continued: “Until a championship is closed it is always difficult to think about things. Last year Pecco had the experience of managing a similar situation, although in proportion the points were certainly more. On the other side there is Jorge who is in great shape and had an incredible end to the season. Valencia is a track that he particularly likes, so I think whoever comes he’ll see a good race on the track.”

As soon as the World Championship ends, a very interesting chapter will immediately open for Ducati, because on Tuesday, again in Valencia, there will be the highly anticipated debut of Marc Marquez astride the Desmosedici GP. And it is inevitable that all his eyes will be on the Gresini Racing garage in the collective tests.

“I am really very curious, I think like all motorcycling enthusiasts, to see what Marc will do on our bike. I must say that he will certainly find riders who will give him a hard time, because the level is truly very high. Both It’s a shame that Jorge and Enea (Bastianini) will certainly be at Marc’s level. However, I’m curious to hear the impressions he’ll give us on the bike.”

And in the Gresini Racing garage there will no longer be Fabio Di Giannantonio who, despite yesterday’s sensational victory in Lusail, is currently still without a saddle for 2024. But according to Dall’Igna the Roman rider deserves to continue his adventure in MotoGP again next year.

“I already told him a few races ago that Fabio is having an incredible end to the season. Just as I told him that if I can give him a hand, I will definitely give it to him because he truly deserves it all. He won a race, but even if he hadn’t succeeded, he’s competing in the final part of the season as a champion. He raced on equal terms with the world champion and whoever is competing for the championship this year, so I think he deserves a bike. Unfortunately, I don’t I have one available to give him, I can simply say that he deserves it and that he deserves to stay in MotoGP”, he concluded.