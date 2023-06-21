Eight Ducatis in the top ten positions, a hat-trick in the long race and two victories arrived in a dominant manner. The Sachsenring numbers are mind-boggling, but they only represent the tip of the iceberg. The Ducati of Borgo Panigale has hegemony over the current MotoGP, with Pecco Bagnaia reigning champion and classification leader, but this Desmosedici is incredible in the hands of every rider who rides it.

The secret? This was revealed by Gigi Dall’Igna, General Manager of Ducati Corse and the man who brought the Ducati to success with great work. One could almost say that the engineer from Veneto is a bit like the Adrian Newey of the MotoGP, also considering his (winning) precedents in Aprilia. In an interview with colleagues de The print, those who compare Ducati to the current Red Bull don’t deny it: “Right now we’re actually playing that role a bit. At the time of Aprilia there was less competition, there was only Honda. Now there are many rivals, so we need to feel satisfied with what we’re doing.”

“I told the boys they should be proud, because getting results like that is not normal. You understand very rarely, especially in a category as competitive as the MotoGP. The credit for such out of the ordinary results belongs to everyone: riders, teams, people at home and Ducati staff on the track. They are all playing at their best, like champions”, continues Dall’Igna, who praises the great work carried out by all the men and women of Borgo Panigale, committed on two fronts to be able to confirm themselves both in MotoGP and in Superbike, as has already happened historically last year.

Ducati’s domination acts as a contrast to the crisis of the Japanese brands, which up to the last few years have imposed themselves unchallenged. First Yamaha with Valentino Rossi and Jorge Lorenzo, then Honda with Casey Stoner and Marc Marquez, before moving on to Suzuki with Joan Mir. Each of these teams is experiencing a period of great difficulty, first of all the Hamamatsu manufacturer, which at the end of last year decided to abandon MotoGP.

Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team Photo by: Dorna

Then there’s Yamaha, which has only two bikes on the track and the two standard-bearers Fabio Quartararo and Franco Morbidelli are struggling to find satisfactory results. Finally there is Honda, which without Marc Marquez seems to have lost its course since 2020, when the multiple world champion injured his arm in that now famous Jerez race.

“Their strategic mistake was to follow a single rider, to base development on the results and sensations of the brand’s leading rider, therefore Fabio Quartararo for Yamaha and Marc Marquez for Honda. Often what the champion tells you doesn’t reflect the truth, because his talent covers the bike’s problems. Paradoxically, to develop a project well, you need to listen to all the voices of all the riders”. Dall’Igna’s analysis is very clear, precise… trivial if we like, but not obvious. Yes, because apparently the strategy implemented by Ducati has proved successful, unlike the Japanese one, as confirmed by the results.

Results that speak for themselves: Ducati is dominating with no less than four riders in the top four positions in the general standings. However, Bagnaia is a leader who cannot be too calm, settling down is not in his plans, but he must watch his back from tough opponents determined to stay very close. Jorge Martin is only 16 points away and Ducati will leave its riders free to fight, as Dall’Igna says: “I love all my riders and I’d like them all to get the satisfaction they deserve. But it is clear that at the end of the year only one will be champion. The important thing is that the challenge between them is correct and fair, this is the thing that interests me the most”.

“If one of our riders fights for the title against an opponent from another brand, we’ll try to do everything possible to help him. If, on the other hand, we reach the end of the year with a situation similar to the current one (four Ducati riders ahead of everyone, ed), each of the Ducati riders will be free to play their cards”, concludes Dall’Igna speaking of the strategy implemented by Borgo Panigale.