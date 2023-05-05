Gigi Dall’Igna, technical manager of Ducati in MotoGP, defined the penalty inflicted on Pecco Bagnaia during the Spanish Grand Prix in Jerez on Sunday as unfair. The reigning world champion was penalized for touching Jack Miller during an overtaking maneuver deemed too aggressive by the FIM stewards and was forced to hand the position back to the Australian.

For the Ducati Corse general manager, it was the mental strength of the Italian, who didn’t let himself be distracted by this incident despite trying to forget the crashes in Argentina and, above all, in Austin. These two retirements, which cost him a possible victory and a second place, soon raised questions about his mentality.

“Pecco gave his all, like a true champion,” said the Italian manager, summing up Bagnaia’s victory in Jerez. Tenacity and intelligence, skill and courage, [ha corso] with head and heart, lap after lap”. With perfect trajectories, Pecco managed and made the most of everything the bike could give”.

“Ducati kept a wild pace and Pecco’s psychological toughness was put to the test with an unfair penalty, aggravated by the late notification,” added Gigi Dall’Igna. The sanctioned maneuver took place on the fifth lap, when Bagnaia passed inside turn six, taking advantage of a wide trajectory from Miller, who then lost his position. Warned of his penalty at the end of lap seven, the number 1 immediately apologized and resumed the pursuit of the two KTMs.

Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team Photo by: Dorna

“He was solid and courageous, he wanted the victory, he got it by fighting tooth and nail, with relentless grit. A very tough race, which deserves to be framed”, concluded Dall’Igna.

After the match Bagnaia did not comment on the penalty, even though he clearly said he would like all similar maneuvers to be punished in the same way in the future. But he admitted that he had to force himself to remain calm when the stewards’ decision nullified the work done to conquer second place.



“When you go flat out and discover that you have to give back a position, and you see on the dashboard that the rider behind you is six tenths of a second behind, at that moment you get a little angry,” admitted Bagnaia.

“You push hard to gain an advantage, to stay in front, and once you’re close to the rider you have to undo all the work you’ve done to give him back a position. At that moment I was clearly angry, but I managed to keep calm because the race there was still a long way to go, so I knew I could get on the podium,” concluded the rider.