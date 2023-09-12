The Misano weekend heated up the fight for the MotoGP title, which however at the moment seems to be reserved for the Ducati riders. Jorge Martin was very good at taking advantage of the physical problems of Pecco Bagnaia and Marco Bezzecchi to take full spoils in Romagna and get back to just 36 points behind the reigning world champion. Further behind, at about sixty points, is Marco Bezzecchi and the representative of the Mooney VR46 should not be underestimated either. With 8 races all in the space of just 10 weeks, anything could happen.

The general director of Ducati Corse, Gigi Dall’Igna, enjoys this Red dominance and does not hide Martin’s title candidacy, even if in an interview given to the Gazzetta dello Sport he also wanted to underline the great work that Bagnaia has done in Misano, because it was far from obvious that he could be so competitive just a week after Brad Binder’s KTM ran over his right leg in Barcelona.

“Jorge can definitely win, there’s no doubt about it. But the points that Pecco could have lost, potentially, I expected could have been many more. For me he lost very few compared to what would have been normal to happen”, said Dall ‘Igna.

The engineer from Veneto, a true technical guru of MotoGP in recent years, also specified that if it is true that Pecco is the standard bearer of the official Borgo Panigale team, there will be no favoritism, because the important thing is that in the end winning it’s a Ducati.

“As long as I’m here, I will always give my riders the best bike to compete for the positions they deserve. Then it will depend on them. I believe that the climate of trust that exists today in Ducati is one of the components that has brought us to this level. high. If we hadn’t had faith in each other, we wouldn’t be here. So I want Martin to continue to have faith in Ducati and in me.”

Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

If you look at the standings, now the margin in the standings over the fourth, who is KTM’s Brad Binder, has opened up dramatically, because the South African is 110 points away from Bagnaia. The fight for the title therefore seems restricted to the three Ducatisti, even if Dall’Igna prefers to be cautious: “The word impossible doesn’t exist. Last year we recovered 91 points, but it was 25 points per race. Now it’s 37, therefore. ..”.

Returning to his three pupils, he explained what characteristics he likes most about each one: “Martin doesn’t seem to take anything seriously. Pecco is exactly the opposite: for him everything is important and must be well defined. By Bezzecchi I like sympathy towards the world.”

At Misano, but not only there, we witnessed some fun performances between Bagnaia and Bezzecchi, but Dall’Igna likes this atmosphere: “It’s nice how the three do it, even Jorge doesn’t seem like someone who holds back”.

Indeed, he is truly convinced that it is one of the keys to Ducati’s moment of success, so he hopes that relationships do not end up breaking down now that everyone is fighting for an important objective: “One must be intelligent enough to distinguish what happens on the track from what happens in the real world. The risk that something could get ruined is always there, but I hope it doesn’t happen. It’s really nice to work with them at the moment. The fact that no one is the other’s enemy gives you peace of mind “.

