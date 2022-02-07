The viewfinder is addressed. There Ducati has nocked the arrow in its bow: it is called the Desmosedici GP 22 and is ready to shoot fast. The center of the target is represented by that world championship title that has been missing since 2007. In the last two seasons there have been two victories in the constructors’ championship and one in the one reserved for teams. In Borgo Panigale, however, everyone wants to finally be able to celebrate Casey Stoner’s heir and the feeling in the air is that never before have all the elements aligned to be able to do well. On the sidelines of the presentation of the 2022 motorcycle, the general manager of the Ducati house was also clearly exposed, Gigi Dall’Igna. The thought of him is that both Pecco Bagnaia and Jack Miller have the necessary qualities to be able to make the bang.

“We are really excited to finally be able to start this new season. In 2021 we achieved important milestones by winning our third constructors ‘title, our second team title and closing the drivers’ championship in second place with Francesco. Bagnaia. Pecco has grown a lot during the last races of last year – highlighted Dall’Igna – scoring four wins and a total of nine podiums. We are sure that also this season he will be confirmed as one of the main protagonists in the Championship “. The Italian house, however, will continue, at least at the beginning of the year, with the philosophy of the ‘two points’. “At his side will be Jack Miller again – continued the CEO – who last year showed all his talent on several occasions, winning five podiums, including two victories and, like Pecco, he has all the potential to be able to play for the title “.

“Obviously it will not be easy and we know that the fight in the Championship will be even more fierce – added Dall’Igna – there are several strong drivers and rival manufacturers have certainly worked over the winter to make their package even more competitive. But we too have worked hard in recent months to try to give Pecco and Jack a Desmosedici GP 22 that allows them to be protagonists in every race and in any condition. It will be a very demanding season with 21 Grands Prix currently confirmed, but we are ready and we can’t wait to get out on the track to reap the fruits of our hard work “ he concluded.