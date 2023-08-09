You can’t always win, not even when you’re the strongest of the lot and everyone recognizes this. Ducati had become all too well used to feasting on successes this season, so much so that the men from Borgo Panigale must have had a certain effect not seeing one of its riders on the top step of the MotoGP podium at Silverstone.

Just think that in the first part of the 2023 season it was a Desmosedici GP who won in seven of the eight GPs contested, five of which in a row, and six successes also arrived in the Sprint. On the British Saturday there was the first triumph in the premier class for Alex Marquez, yet another bet won for the Red troop, but on Sunday it was Aprilia who celebrated thanks to an Aleix Espargaro in brilliant form, who managed just last lap to get the better of a Pecco Bagnaia who had commanded the race practically from the start.

However, Ducati Corse’s general manager, Gigi Dall’Igna, doesn’t blame his rider. Indeed, he gives the reigning world champion the credit for having raced with his head, especially when a light rain arrived in the final laps making the conditions very treacherous.

“Pecco ran well, had a lot of courage and, for me, this is the most significant result. He fought like a true champion, even if our performance wasn’t what we hoped for,” Dall’Igna said in his post report. -GP.

“You have to be strong and smart even when things don’t go in the best way, and Pecco certainly was. I really liked his race, he dominated it from the start and was then able to hold on with intelligence and to defend his position when the opponents got more treacherous. He gave it his all, he also took the risk of running at the front in difficult and changeable conditions, as the rain approached,” he added.

Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team, Aleix Espargaro, Aprilia Racing Team Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

The good news for Bagnaia is that, despite the problems that relegated him to 14th place in the Sprint, he has managed to increase his lead in the World Championship, as he now has a 41-point margin over Jorge Martin and 47 over Marco Bezzecchi. Furthermore, there are always three Ducatis leading the standings and the closest of the others is Brad Binder, even if the KTM rider is over 80 points behind. However, Dall’Igna also paid tribute to Aprilia and Espargaro for their success.

“We’ve increased our lead in the standings and that’s what counts. That doesn’t mean it isn’t frustrating to be overtaken a few corners from the finish. Congratulations to our rivals, who are always very competitive at this circuit, with a truly inspired driver. A success they deserve for their hard work”.

Just as the setback in Austin probably was, given that after the success of Alex Rins’ Honda, five Ducati-branded bikes arrived in a row, Silverstone will be a lesson that will lead the Bolognese brand to keep its guard up.

“Our fans and ourselves are learning once again that nothing is easy and, even more, that nothing should be taken for granted. We have achieved and enjoyed this podium, but we are already focused and determined to make the most of the next Grand Prix”, he concluded.

