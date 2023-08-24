The outcome of the Red Bull Ring weekend can only be very positive for Ducati. On Austrian soil, the Borgo Panigale manufacturer achieved eight victories in both long races and Sprints in just 10 seasonal outings.

A domain that bears the signature of the reigning world champion Pecco Bagnaia, because Sunday was his fifth victory this year, which among other things is also the 16th of his career in MotoGP and therefore made him the third most successful Italian in the history of the premier class, behind only two sacred monsters such as Giacomo Agostini and Valentino Rossi.

But it is the way in which he has been able to dominate on the ups and downs of Styria, in difficult conditions especially for tire management, which has made clear from the words of Gigi Dall’Igna, general manager of Ducati Corse, that we are dealing with a champion with capital C.

“A perfect performance, a diamond in which the entire weekend dominated in qualifying, in the Sprint Race and in Sunday’s race shines, which represents the good things we are doing with the bike and the rider,” said Dall’Igna in the usual post-GP debrief which is published on the Borgo Panigale brand website.

“A phenomenal Pecco, fast, granite in substance and exemplary in form: he stroked every curve with surgical efficiency, allowing nothing more than what the impeccable management of the race, indeed of the whole weekend, required him”.

“He managed, and on this circuit it was important, to keep his position at the start by holding down his opponents with determination and then imposing an inexorable pace, which was unsustainable for the others, without making any mistakes: the conduct of a Champion”.

Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

But there is another aspect of which the engineer from Veneto is particularly proud and that is the reaction capacity shown by Ducati to eliminate the advantage at the start that KTM had created. An ability that is also one of the strengths of the almost unbeatable Red in the last two years.

“The excellent starts have exalted all the work done by the team to bring a package of updates that have allowed us to successfully counter our rivals, who are increasingly insidious in this delicate and important phase of the race.”

“I sincerely thank the whole team for their commitment and the result obtained; at the same time this shows that we always have something to improve and that we must continue to work without being satisfied: after all, this continuous drive is our true strength”.

Without forgetting the riders of the satellite teams, who brought their brick to Austria: “4 Ducatis in the first 5 bikes, with 3 Italian riders: a superb Bezzecchi and a super Marini with the further good confirmation of Alex Marquez, at their my compliments”.

Finally, he also addressed a thought to Enea Bastianini, who in spite of himself is going through a difficult moment from which he is struggling to get out after the injury that kept him out for a long time in the first part of the season.

“Enea fought stubbornly and this comforts me, even if his feeling with the bike is not yet as we would like: we will always do our best so that he can express his indisputable talent”.

