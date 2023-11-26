Gigi Dall’Igna is always very calm and measured in his statements, but today the general director of Ducati Corse let himself go during the celebrations for Pecco Bagnaia’s second consecutive world title in MotoGP. The engineer from Veneto wore a red wig while singing and jumping together with the boys in the box and was not ashamed of how wild he was.

“Every victory must be celebrated, feeling all the satisfaction for what has been done. And I believe that we have done something very important, great, and I hope that all the people at Ducati Corse feel truly happy in this moment and feel the importance of what we did”, said Dall’Igna to Sky Sport MotoGP.

One of the sliding doors of the season was Bagnaia’s accident in Barcelona, ​​when Binder ran over his leg, which took away some of his confidence, allowing Jorge Martin to get closer decisively. According to Dall’Igna, however, the reaction of the new world champion highlighted an important growth: “Pecco certainly went through a complicated period, he had some difficulties, but he managed to hold on in the face of an extremely fast and determined opponent. I believe that in the end you also grow thanks to these episodes and he was really good.”

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team

But the great boss of the Borgo Panigale racing department then showed himself to be almost insatiable, because after a season in which his bikes dominated far and wide, winning 17 long races and as many Sprints, also monopolizing the first three places in the classification world champion, explained that he hopes to be able to do even better in 2023. But perhaps this is also one of Ducati’s strengths.

“Last year I said it would be difficult to repeat ourselves, but instead we managed to do even better. So who knows, we will work to do even better next year. Red Bull in F1 did better than us, we have an example to imitate” .

This season was further proof of the fact that Ducati tries to put all its riders in a position to win, given that a rider from a satellite team like Martin fought for the World Championship until the end: “I always try to give to give all the riders the best material possible and to help them as much as possible to do better in the race. Because this also helps the factory riders to raise the bar even higher.”

Finally, he gave a small preview of Tuesday’s tests, suggesting that no big news should be expected: “We have some new things to bring, but the Valencia test is not a normal test, so it will certainly not be decisive for next season and everything will have to be confirmed in Sepang. But we have some new things to bring and I expect them to take Ducati a step forward.”