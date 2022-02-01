The superstition and the low profile are a must, even more so in a world as particular and difficult as that of MotoGP. It is therefore very good Pecco Bagnaia trying to shift the ‘weight’ of the prediction in view of the 2022 championship on Fabio Quartararo, reigning champion after the title achieved last year on a Yamaha. But also thanks to the extraordinary second half of the championship put on show by Ducati last year, it’s hard not to think that the Borgo Panigale house has perhaps the greatest opportunity ever to repeat the historic title won by Casey Stoner in 2007.

In the headquarters of the two-wheeled redhead, of course, you only work for that. He confirmed this to the microphones of Sky Sport MotoGP also Gigi Dall’Igna, general manager of Ducati Corse. “The goal is always one: to win the Drivers’ World Championship. This is something we have had in mind for some time “ admitted the Italian engineer. To be able to turn the dream into reality, the Italian house has decided to push even harder on engine development, further enhancing the cavalry of the new Desmosedici. “The engine is completely new – said Dall’Igna – the goal was always to find more horses. This remains our main philosophy, maintaining the driveability of the old engine. From this point of view we had reached a good level“.

To understand the effectiveness of the work carried out, according to Dall’Igna, the Sepang test, scheduled for February 5-6. “There the engine counts and we will be able to understand if the progress made is actually the right one. Already in the Jerez tests we had tried a prototype of what we will see definitively at Sepang – continued the Ducati engineer, also focusing on the aerodynamics of the bike – then we further evolved it and, if possible, improved it. Our pilots were already happy enough. Also from this point of view I am curious about the first comments “.