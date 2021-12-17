There Ducati can close 2021 with satisfaction for having conquered the team and constructor titles, but cannot be fully satisfied for having seen the riders’ championship run away despite the Borgo Panigale bikes adding up to seven overall successes. The final photo of Valencia 2021 with the all ‘red’ podium with Bagnaia, Ducati and Martin may be more than a good omen for the next championship: “We are satisfied, we have done many beautiful things“, Told the dg Luigi Dall’Igna to Sky Italy, adding: “The podium in Valencia, with the three riders on parade at the checkered flag was a great emotion, one of the best days of my career. Our riders have done a great job, growing: the four victories in the last six have been wonderful, counting that in Misano Bagnaia he crashed after having done a great race. It was a great season, in which we entertained the fans ”.

And just from ‘Pecco’ Bagnaia did not hide that he expected so much: “He is now a great champion, the results obtained during the season say so. The thing that amazes me most is that he continues to improve, even when it seems impossible he commits himself and climbs one more step. He has won four races of the last six, he did an amazing thing. I would say that he is definitely a potential winner of the 2022 World Cup, he can aim high: he will only win one, but he will be among those who can win. We have prepared ourselves well to take the last step, expectations are high. Winning the World Championship is difficult, but we will all put our heart into bringing the riders’ championship back to Ducati, since it has been missing for too long “, concluded the engineer Dall’Igna.