Next year they will bring into his lair a predator that will certainly not be easy to manage, but in Ducati they know very well the value of the champion they already have in house, also because he has already become the man of records for the Bolognese brand.

With his fourth consecutive victory at the Sachsenring, Pecco Bagnaia has now reached 24 victories in Red, overtaking Casey Stoner, who he had already surpassed in terms of world titles last November aboard a Desmosedici GP. Furthermore, taking advantage of Jorge Martin’s simultaneous fall, the Piedmontese has arrived at the summer break as the leader of the world championship, with a 10-point margin over the Madrid native.

It is therefore normal that Gigi Dall’Igna “pampered” him a little in the traditional blog that Ducati publishes after each Grand Prix: “His sixth win of the season in MotoGP, the fourth in a row for an extraordinary poker, is another masterpiece that bears the signature of the Champion. It is also his first victory here at the Sachsenring as well as his last as a bachelor: there could not have been a better occasion to break this taboo as well as to establish a new record for victories with Ducati and take the lead in the world championship at the expense of a Martin who is always combative, fast and indomitable”, said the general manager of Ducati Corse.

“Pecco managed his resources and energy once again with absolute mastery, he always believed in it and lucidly waited to then get closer to the head of the race lap after lap, optimizing and chiseling with artisanal care each lap. Let’s be clear, he was also at the limit for having set an incessant pace but he maintained that little bit more that in the end made the difference. A victory of head and heart together”, he added.

He then continued: “Pecco knows perfectly when to attack and when to manage, almost as if he sensed what was about to happen, but it is his talent, speed and courage to push himself further that complete him as a champion. He knows how to win both by setting a hammering pace from start to finish, unsustainable for the others, and with more “reasoned” races like today’s, on a track that, moreover, did not see us as favourites”.

Luigi Dall’Igna, Ducati Team Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Regardless of Bagnaia’s success, the German Grand Prix was a special Sunday all-round for Ducati, as it placed five bikes in front of everyone on a track that until a few years ago was a bête noire for the Desmosedici GPs, just as it was also in 2023.

“And then, in the order of arrival, the Ducatis are once again 5 out of 5! Another celebration for all of us! Marc Marquez is amazing, a spectacular comeback that is worth a victory and that speaks for itself after an unlucky qualifying that had relegated him to 13th place on the grid”.

“I think that without the problems he had on Friday and Saturday, to which the whole team reacted promptly, he could have fought for the victory on a track that is undoubtedly suited to him. In any case, it is a beautiful podium that sees the two brothers together for the first time, and this is also thanks to a very good Alex who thus involves the whole Team Gresini! Congratulations to them!”.

“4th a stubborn Enea who confirms how good he is doing, especially in the second part of the race. He got the better of Morbidelli who I was really pleased to see back up front in this important crescendo of his season, to be underlined”.

Finally, a thought also for Pecco’s imminent wedding with his fiancée Domizia: “Now a bit of rest for everyone, ready to start again for what will be a breathless second part of the championship, but first a big hug to Domizia and Francesco: Long live the newlyweds!”, he concluded.